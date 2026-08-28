Kennedy Center's demolition will be an ‘eventuality’ if Trump's name isn't added, says Lutnick amid court hearing

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Thursday (local time) said the Kennedy Center's demolition will be an "eventuality" if President Donald Trump isn't able to renovate the cultural center. However, he dismissed the idea that such a move is likely to happen soon.

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Addressing reporters outside the court, the Commerce Secretary said, "Bad things happen, but they’re not going to happen on Thursday," and added, "No one’s saying it’s happening on Thursday. It’s just an eventuality, but that’s not going to happen," CNN reported.

He further said, "I mean, this is the board classically capturing the greatest fundraiser and greatest builder ever by putting his name on it and saying, “OK, OK, you wanted your name. Here it is. Now go do it,’” Lutnick added. “And that’s the board’s decision.”

Also Read | Kennedy Center board votes to add Trump's name again despite ruling

Lutnick made these remarks before federal Judge Christopher Cooper questioned the cultural center's plans to add Trump's name back to the building in the coming weeks, expressing frustration over the fact that it could happen before he decides whether it is legal.

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Federal judge questions Trump's name addition move On Thursday, Cooper, who had been hearing a lawsuit filed by Joyce Beatty, an Ohio Democrat and an ex officio member of the Kennedy Center Board of Trustees, questioned the board's decision to add the US President's name. During a roughly two-hour hearing, Cooper questioned the Department of Justice (DOJ) attorney and posed questions as he defended the Kennedy Center board's decision to add Trump's name alongside that of the 35th US President on the building's facade and other areas of the site on which the building sits.

Cooper, an appointee of former President Barack Obama, did not immediately rule. He questioned the DOJ attorney and sought an explanation as to why the center was planning to move ahead with its plans to add Trump's name to the building as soon as 8 September.

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He described the date as arbitrary, adding that if the cultural center did not change course on its timeline, he may have to issue a temporary order to restrict the institution from moving ahead with adding Trump's name while the legal battle continues.

The hearing came shortly after Lutnick said that the center’s physical future will be in doubt if Trump’s name isn’t attached.

Also Read | Kennedy Center Must Pay Musician $250,000 in Trump Name Spat

DOJ backs Trump's name addition The hearing on Thursday came two days after Brantley Mayers, a top official in the DOJ's Civil Division, argued in a court filing that the Kennedy Center could face demolition if Trump's name isn't added to it. The Justice Department described the center as "decrepit” and "dilapidated," claiming donor funding for renovations would collapse without Trump's name on the building.

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The court filing read, "Without those efforts, the Center will deteriorate further into an unsafe, decrepit structure that will be required to be taken down, with a determination to follow on what to build on the site, such as a large outdoor amphitheater overlooking the Potomac River that has been proposed, by some, for many years," and added, "Such a replacement will fail to adequately honor President John F. Kennedy, but would be simpler and more economical to build, operate, and maintain."

Mayers also warned that blocking Trump's name and the proposed renovations could hinder its finances. He said, "An order blocking the Board from appropriately recognizing President Trump will cause donors to flee, financial contributions to dry up, and structural rehabilitation to stop. There will simply not be the expertise or funding necessary to rebuild and renovate this decimated structure."

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The development comes nearly two weeks after the Trump-aligned Kennedy Center board voted once again to add the US President's name, despite Cooper halting the initial attempt in May to place “Donald J. Trump” on the building’s facade after Beatty filed a lawsuit challenging the move. She argued that the board had acted unlawfully because renaming the cultural center requires an act of Congress.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.