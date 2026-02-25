Subscribe

Kennedy Jr. faces lawsuit as 15 states move to block childhood vaccine changes over health risks

The states are seeking a ruling that would block implementation of the changes and restore the previous advisory framework.

Written By Ravi Hari
Updated25 Feb 2026, 02:30 AM IST
The lawsuit claims Kennedy’s restructuring of a key federal vaccine advisory panel and subsequent revisions to recommended childhood immunizations were unlawful. (File Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)
A coalition of 15 US states is suing to block reforms to the childhood vaccine schedule introduced by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., arguing the changes could harm public health and increase costs for state governments.

The lawsuit, according to Bloomberg report, claims Kennedy’s restructuring of a key federal vaccine advisory panel and subsequent revisions to recommended childhood immunizations were unlawful.

States say changes could increase disease and costs

California Attorney General Rob Bonta warned that weakening confidence in vaccines could have broad consequences.

“Undermining confidence in vaccines will lead to lower vaccination rates and more infectious disease,” Bonta said.

He added that the changes would “drive up costs for states, including increased Medicaid spending and new expenses to combat misinformation and revise public health guidance.”

Advisory panel reshaped amid vaccine debate

According to the states’ complaint, Kennedy overhauled a federal vaccine advisory committee by appointing members viewed as vaccine skeptics before revising the national immunization schedule to reduce the number of shots recommended for children.

The states argue both the panel appointments and the schedule changes were made improperly and are asking a federal judge in San Francisco to overturn them.

The lawsuit is led by Bonta and Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes.

Medical opposition

The case adds to mounting legal challenges facing Kennedy’s policy shifts. Doctors, medical associations and public health experts have criticized the changes as potentially dangerous.

In a related lawsuit filed in Massachusetts, the American Academy of Pediatrics and other medical groups are contesting the legality of the vaccine panel — formally known as the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices — and recent updates to the childhood immunization schedule. That case remains ongoing.

Court decision pending

The states are seeking a ruling that would block implementation of the changes and restore the previous advisory framework. The federal court in San Francisco will determine whether the challenged actions can proceed while the litigation continues.

(With Bloomberg inputs)

Also Read | Trump addresses Mar-a-Lago shooting for first time, invokes Lincoln & Kennedy
