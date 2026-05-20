Kentucky election result: US Rep. Thomas Massie loses GOP primary to Ed Gallrein in another victory for Trump

United States Representative Thomas Massie lost to Donald Trump's pick former Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein in Republican House primary in yet another proof of President Donald Trump’s power over his party. Donald Trump has gone on a tirade against Thomas Massie, the incumbent, ahead of the election result.

Thomas Massie, who has served in Congress since 2012, is one of the last and most outspoken holdouts. He was also one of the few Republicans who had pushed for the release of Jeffrey Epstein Files, criticised the Iran war and voted against Trump's tax legislation.

In the evening, after the primary result was known, Massie took the stage before a fired-up crowd that cheered and chanted throughout his speech, including slogans such as “no more wars” and “America First!”

“We stirred up something. There is a yearning in this country for someone who will vote for principles over party,” Massie said.

He also criticized unwavering fealty to Trump in Congress. “If the legislative branch always votes whichever way the wind is blowing, then we have mob rule,” he said. But if lawmakers follow the constitution, “we have a Republic."

What Trump said about him Ahead of the the Kentucky election result, Donald Trump took to his social media handle on Truth Social and said, “Tom Massie of Kentucky, the worst and most unreliable Republican Congressman in the history of our Country, is an even bigger insult to our Nation than Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, who suffered an unprecedented loss tonight by not even being allowed to run in the Republican Primary.”

“This is the first time such a thing has ever happened to a sitting U.S. Senator! That’s what you get by voting to Impeach an innocent man, especially one who made it possible for Cassidy’s Senate win. Very disloyal, but Tom Massie, a major Sleazebag, is even worse! Kentucky, get this LOSER out of politics in Tuesday’s Election. He is nicknamed Rand Paul Jr., another real “beauty,” because of his absolutely terrible voting habits. Vote for Ed Gallrein, a successful Kentucky farmer, and American War Hero, who only ran because he thought that Massie was so disloyal and disrespectful to your President, ME! This is a great man, Central Casting, in fact, who truly deserves to represent the fantastic people of Kentucky, a Commonwealth that I am proud to have won all three times, in record fashion!” he said.

Calling him “weak and pathetic RINO from the Great Commonwealth of Kentucky”, Donald Trump urged that he be “thrown out” of the election.

Ed Gallrein, who won the Kentucky House primary, thanked Donald Trump for his support and leadership as he accused Massie of forsaking Trump and the party.

Also Tuesday, Republicans statewide chose U.S. Rep. Andy Barr as their nominee to replace Mitch McConnell, the longtime U.S. Senate leader. In a contest representing a generational changing of the guard for the party, Barr, who was endorsed by Trump, bested Daniel Cameron, a former state attorney general who leaned into his Christianity on the campaign trail.

Massie's challenge was to win over voters who generally think favorably of Trump, the same man telling them to vote for Gallrein. It was not the first Republican primary Trump has tried to sway, but Massie's overt rebelliousness has been a particular challenge to the president.

Some voters were fed up with Massie bucking the party.