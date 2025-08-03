Kentucky farmworker’s $10K lottery scratch-off turns out to be $50K windfall

Cameron Greenwell just wanted a quick break from work. What he got instead was a lottery ticket worth way more than he expected. The 23-year-old from Waverly, Kentucky, picked up a $50 Millionaire Club scratch-off during his lunch break last week. Just a few scratches in, he hit a $10,000 win. “I scratched the top part for matching numbers, and the first one was the win of $10,000. I figured that was it,” Greenwell told People.

He folded the ticket, slipped it into his pocket, and climbed back onto the tractor to finish his shift. Cameron works alongside his dad spraying crops. Winning a few grand was enough to brighten his day-he thought that was the end of it. But it was not.

A second look-and a much bigger win Later that day, while printing the claim form for his $10,000 win, Greenwell sat down and casually decided to scratch the rest of the ticket. That is when it hit him. “I saw that I hit four '50X' $20 boxes,” he said. Four multipliers. All worth way more than he expected. He immediately called his dad. “My dad knew it was 10 grand, and I told him, ‘I scanned it and it’s not 10 grand,’ and he said, ‘What is it?’ I said it was 50 grand,” Greenwell recalled. “Dad said, ‘Oh my God, like that is pretty cool," he added. Still a little in disbelief, he scanned the ticket three more times using the Kentucky Lottery app-just to be sure.

Claiming the prize and planning ahead Greenwell drove to the Kentucky Lottery headquarters in Louisville to claim the full prize. After taxes, he walked away with $36,000. Not bad for what was only his second time ever buying a scratch-off. He says he plans to stash a chunk of the money in savings and use some to buy farming supplies. “Things are just so expensive,” he told lottery officials.

The Millionaire Club scratcher he bought has a top prize of $1 million and 69 prizes of $50,000 still in play. At $50 per ticket, it is a big gamble-but this time, it paid off in a big way.

