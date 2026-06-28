Kentucky floods: Governor Andy Beshear confirms four deaths, declares state of emergency

Flooding from thunderstorms in Kentucky has led to the death of four individuals as per Governor Andy Beshear, who has also state of emergency as the state expects additional rainfall in the coming days.

Beshear announced the deaths in a post on X, saying, "Kentucky, I have some tough news to share. We’ve lost three people in Madison County and one in Jackson County due to flooding. Please join Britainy and me as we pray for their families during this difficult time."

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Amid heavy rainfall, flash flood warnings were in effect in both Kentucky and neighbouring Indiana, as per the US National Weather Service (NWS).

The NWS said on Saturday that between 4 and 10 inches of rain was seen in some parts of southwestern Indiana, and has predicted that more rainfall is possible in the region.

In Kentucky, up to 7 inches of rain were expected in some parts through the late evening.

"A strong line of thunderstorms with the threat of damaging winds, hail and possibly tornadoes is developing across Western Kentucky, with the greatest risk for areas around Paducah, Madisonville, Bowling Green, Murray and Henderson," Beshear said in a post on X.

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In the same thread, he also said, "Across the state, heavy rains continue with significant flooding possible through the night. Have your weather alerts on, avoid high water and do not drive after dark due to low visibility."

Two of the flood victims, a man and a woman, were found dead inside their house after floodwaters inundated a section of the city of Richmond, Kentucky, and trapped residents inside their homes, according to the Madison County coroner’s office.

Another victim was extracted from a vehicle trapped in floodwaters on Tates Creek Road near Lexington, the coroner’s office said.

Carlos Coyle, the deputy Madison County coroner, said search and rescue teams were going door to door searching for victims in hard-hit areas. Some areas still were not accessible, he said.

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Beshear said on social media there were “significant roads underwater” in Madison County. He also said at least 12 state roads were “out of commission” because they were flooded.

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“This is a serious flooding event, where teams have already had to conduct multiple water rescues from vehicles and homes across the commonwealth,” he said in a separate statement. “As more heavy rain continues through late tonight, we need folks to remain alert and to avoid driving, especially after dark when there is limited visibility.”

In northwest Kentucky, just outside Louisville, Bullitt County emergency management officials asked residents of a rural road to evacuate as a precaution after a landslide at a dam embankment. The dam was holding, and there was no indication of imminent failure, they said, as per Associated Press.

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The area saw around 3 inches of rain in the past couple of days, as per the NWS.

With agency inputs

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