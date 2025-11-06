Kentucky UPS plane crash: Black box found from wreckage, toll rises — What we know about the aircraft, investigation

UPS plane crash: Investigators on Thursday found the ‘black box’ of UPS cargo plane which crashed near the airport at Louisville in Kentucky amid officials gathering information to find out the exact cause behind the tragedy.

The plane crashed soon after clearing a fence at the end of the runway during takeoff and immediately engulfed in a fireball. Even two days after the crash, officials are scouring charred site to look for victims.

The airport has now reopened, however, the runway where the plane crashed is likely to remain closed for around 10 days.

The video of the plane crash which was captured on a Dash cam, has gone viral on social media platforms.

Death toll in UPS plane crash Authorities said that death toll in the plane crash has increased to 12 and some people on the ground were injured.

"I'm deeply saddened to share that the death toll has risen to 12, with several individuals still unaccounted for," said Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg in a post on X

He added that no one should face tragedy alone. “Please take a moment to hug your loved ones and check on your neighbors. We will continue providing resources and support to everyone affected by this heartbreaking event.”

Is the black box intact? In the first briefing after the tragedy, Todd Inman, a member of the National Transportation Safety Board, said that the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder were built to withstand crash impacts and intense heat from fires, and they appeared to be intact when located.

"We feel comfortable that once we get these to our lab in (Washington) D.C. that we will be able to get a good readout of the applicable data, and that will be yet another point of information that will really help us understand what happened," Inman told reporters.

Smoke and flames rise as a UPS cargo plane crashes in Louisville, Kentucky, US on November 4, 2025, in this screengrab obtained from social media video.

About UPS cargo plane and crew — The plane had a wide-body jet and it was a 34-year-old MD-11 freighter.

— It was bound for Honolulu and fully loaded with fuel.

— There were three crew members aboard.

— The plane has three engines, one mounted on each wing and another in the tail.

— The plane hit a number of structures just beyond airport property, said Inman. He added that a large plume of fire erupted around the plane's left wing and that one of its three engines detached from that wing.

A satellite image shows the Muhammad Ali International Airport following the crash of a UPS cargo plane in Louisville, Kentucky, US on November 5, 2025.

What does the expert says? Quoting the aviation attorney Pablo Rojas, the AP said video suggests the plane struggled to gain altitude as the flames blazed along its left side.

“There’s very little to contain the flames, and really the plane itself is almost acting like a bomb because of the amount of fuel,” Rojas said.

How long will it take to complete an inquiry? According to reports, it takes 30 days for preliminary reports and 12 to 24 months to complete a full investigation. In the full investigation, the officials also make recommendations to help avoid similar incidents.

Governor declares emergency Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency in Kentucky and opened up a relief fund to help those affected.