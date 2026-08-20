Kenya safari helicopter crash: Seven killed including five Americans and Ecuador intelligence chief

Seven people, including five US citizens, were killed when a safari helicopter crashed in a remote part of northern Kenya on Wednesday, according to Kenyan authorities and the US State Department, AP reported.

The victims included a senior executive at Telemundo and Ecuador’s national intelligence chief, turning the crash into an international tragedy.

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Helicopter crashes in northern Kenya The helicopter went down at about 9:13 a.m. while travelling from the Loisaba Conservancy toward the Ewaso Nyiro area in Samburu County, according to the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority.

The aircraft was carrying seven people — six passengers and a pilot.

David Nkoroi, police commander for Samburu, later confirmed that all seven people aboard had died.

The aviation authority said an investigation into the crash was underway.

Five Americans among those killed The US State Department confirmed that five of the victims were American citizens.

“The U.S. Embassy is in touch with local authorities and is providing consular assistance,” the department said. “We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones on their loss.”

The identities of all the victims have not yet been officially released.

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Telemundo executive José Suárez killed Local media in Miami reported that José Suárez, 55, president and general manager of several Telemundo stations in Florida, was among those killed.

NBC Universal and Telemundo leadership expressed shock over his death.

“We are heartbroken to learn the tragic news that José was killed in a helicopter accident in Kenya,” the NBC affiliate in Miami quoted the companies as saying.

Suárez was travelling on the safari flight when the helicopter crashed in a rugged area near the foothills of Mount Ololokwe.

Ecuador intelligence chief among victims Ecuador later confirmed that Michele Sensi-Contugi, director of the country’s National Intelligence Center, also died in the crash.

Ecuador’s presidency described his death as a moment of “deep sorrow” and offered condolences to his family and associates.

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Sensi-Contugi, who was a friend and close associate of Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa, was visiting Kenya as a tourist with his wife, Stephany Hollihan Vasconez.

Hollihan Vasconez, who held both US and Ecuadorian citizenship, also died in the crash. The couple are survived by their two children.

Charter flight carrying safari tourists The helicopter was operated by Lady Lori Helicopters, a local aviation company, and was flying as a charter flight for guests travelling with safari company &Beyond.

Lady Lori Helicopters confirmed that its aircraft had crashed.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority identified the aircraft as a Eurocopter EC130 B4.

Tropic Air Kenya said it sent two helicopters to assist with search-and-rescue operations following the crash.

Crash highlights aviation risks in Kenya Kenya is a major safari destination, with helicopters and other small aircraft frequently used to transport tourists to remote conservancies and wildlife destinations.

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(With AP inputs)