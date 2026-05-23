Kevin Warsh takes over the Fed: What his ‘reform-oriented’ vision means for the US economy?

Kevin Warsh was sworn in as the Chairman of the US Federal Reserve Board of Governors on Friday during a ceremony at the White House, with President Donald Trump expressing confidence in his leadership and calling him one of the best-qualified individuals to lead the US central bank.

Warsh, meanwhile, vowed to be "reform-oriented" and noted, "I will lead a reform-oriented Federal Reserve, learning from past successes and mistakes, both escaping static frameworks and models, and upholding clear standards of integrity and performance."

He called for central bankers to pursue their goals "with wisdom and clarity, independence and resolve," adding that "inflation can be lower, growth stronger, real take-home pay higher, and America can be more prosperous" if they did so.

Talk of a reform-oriented Federal Reserve has sparked speculation around everything from interest rates to sweeping changes in how the US central bank functions — here’s what it could actually means.

Meeting Trump's expectation on rate cuts The Fed chair is among the most powerful figures in the US. The role oversees interest rate decisions that shape the banking sector, the dollar’s value, borrowing costs and inflation. The chair is also expected to maintain price stability, protect financial markets and support global economic stability.

Also Read | Who is Kevin Warsh? Everything we know about the new US Federal Reserve chair

But Trump has made no secret of what he expects from Warsh, saying that he would be "disappointed” if Warsh didn't cut interest rates right away.

Warsh has backed rate cuts in the past, even as the world's largest economy faces inflation at a three-year high. He also asserted that Trump didn't pressure him on interest rates.

What Warsh's argument against rate hike? At a Fed meeting last month, a majority of policymakers indicated that rate hikes may be necessary if inflation remains above the Fed's long-term target.

Warsh has argued that productivity gains from artificial intelligence-led innovation will allow the US economy to grow rapidly without adding to inflation.

What experts said? "Kevin Warsh will not be able to deliver the rate cuts that the president wants," said David Wessel, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, told AFP

"At some point, the president may grow impatient and will begin attacking Warsh as he did Jerome Powell."

Trump interference into Fed operations Trump had earlier pressured Warsh's predecessor, Jerome Powell, for not lowering rates, and even targeted him by a Justice Department investigation. Such intereference in Fed's functioning is likely to have ‘massive repercussions’

Kenneth Rogoff, an economist and professor at Harvard University, told DW, "The independence of the US federal reserve is uniquely important in the global financial system. Because the dollar sits at the top of the global financial system. And when the US becomes unstable it affects everyone."

If ‘independence of Fed’ from political influence is tinckered with then that were to change it would have massive repercussions, he added

What Trump said? Trump, during the swearing in ceremony, stated that he wanted him to be fully independent, before urging the Fed chair to let the economy "boom."

"Kevin understands that when the economy is booming, that's a good thing. We want to stop inflation, but we don't want to stop greatness," Trump said.

Warsh is taking over a divided Fed facing high inflation -- fueled by the energy price surge that resulted from Trump's war on Iran -- and a labor market showing signs of weakness. Potentially adding to Warsh's challenges will be the fact that Powell has chosen to remain on the board as a member -- an unusual but not unprecedented move for an outgoing chair.