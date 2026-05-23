Kevin Warsh takes over the Fed: What his ‘reform-oriented’ vision means for the US economy?

Kevin Warsh was sworn in as the Chairman of the US Federal Reserve Board of Governors on Friday during a ceremony at the White House, with President Donald Trump expressing confidence in his leadership and calling him one of the best-qualified individuals to lead the US central bank.

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Warsh, meanwhile, vowed to be "reform-oriented" and noted, "I will lead a reform-oriented Federal Reserve, learning from past successes and mistakes, both escaping static frameworks and models, and upholding clear standards of integrity and performance."

He called for central bankers to pursue their goals "with wisdom and clarity, independence and resolve," adding that "inflation can be lower, growth stronger, real take-home pay higher, and America can be more prosperous" if they did so.

Talk of a reform-oriented Federal Reserve has sparked speculation around everything from interest rates to sweeping changes in how the US central bank functions — here’s what it could actually means.

Meeting Trump's expectation on rate cuts The Fed chair is among the most powerful figures in the US. The role oversees interest rate decisions that shape the banking sector, the dollar’s value, borrowing costs and inflation. The chair is also expected to maintain price stability, protect financial markets and support global economic stability.

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Also Read | Who is Kevin Warsh? Everything we know about the new US Federal Reserve chair

But Trump has made no secret of what he expects from Warsh, saying that he would be "disappointed” if Warsh didn't cut interest rates right away.

Warsh has backed rate cuts in the past, even as the world's largest economy faces inflation at a three-year high. He also asserted that Trump didn't pressure him on interest rates.

What Warsh's argument against rate hike? At a Fed meeting last month, a majority of policymakers indicated that rate hikes may be necessary if inflation remains above the Fed's long-term target.

Warsh has argued that productivity gains from artificial intelligence-led innovation will allow the US economy to grow rapidly without adding to inflation.

What experts said? "Kevin Warsh will not be able to deliver the rate cuts that the president wants," said David Wessel, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, told AFP

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"At some point, the president may grow impatient and will begin attacking Warsh as he did Jerome Powell."

Trump interference into Fed operations Trump had earlier pressured Warsh's predecessor, Jerome Powell, for not lowering rates, and even targeted him by a Justice Department investigation. Such intereference in Fed's functioning is likely to have ‘massive repercussions’

Kenneth Rogoff, an economist and professor at Harvard University, told DW, "The independence of the US federal reserve is uniquely important in the global financial system. Because the dollar sits at the top of the global financial system. And when the US becomes unstable it affects everyone."

If ‘independence of Fed’ from political influence is tinckered with then that were to change it would have massive repercussions, he added

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What Trump said? Trump, during the swearing in ceremony, stated that he wanted him to be fully independent, before urging the Fed chair to let the economy "boom."

"Kevin understands that when the economy is booming, that's a good thing. We want to stop inflation, but we don't want to stop greatness," Trump said.

Warsh is taking over a divided Fed facing high inflation -- fueled by the energy price surge that resulted from Trump's war on Iran -- and a labor market showing signs of weakness. Potentially adding to Warsh's challenges will be the fact that Powell has chosen to remain on the board as a member -- an unusual but not unprecedented move for an outgoing chair.

Now, markets will closely watch whether he can balance Trump’s push for rate cuts with the Fed’s core mandate of controlling inflation while preserving its long-standing independence.

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About the Author Sanchari Ghosh Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitic...Read More ✕ Sanchari Ghosh Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect.

She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions.

As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world.

She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad.

Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting.

She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness.

She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance.

Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.