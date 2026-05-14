Kevin Warsh wins in 54-45 Senate vote to replace Jerome Powell as Federal Reserve Chair

The US Senate on Wednesday (May 13) confirmed Kevin Warsh as the next chair of the Federal Reserve, placing the former Fed governor at the helm of America’s central bank at a time of rising inflation, political pressure and growing uncertainty over interest rates.

Warsh, a 56-year-old lawyer and financier, was approved in a sharply divided 54-45 vote that marked the most partisan Senate confirmation ever for a Federal Reserve chair.

Only one Democrat, John Fetterman, joined Republicans in supporting the nomination.

Warsh to replace Jerome Powell Warsh will officially take over from current Fed Chair Jerome Powell once final White House paperwork is completed.

Powell’s term as chair ends Friday, although he will remain on the Federal Reserve Board as a governor.

Warsh was simultaneously approved for a four-year term as Fed chair and a separate 14-year term as a Federal Reserve governor.

The leadership transition comes as the Fed prepares for its next policy meeting on June 16-17, where officials are expected to debate whether interest rates should remain steady, be cut, or potentially even rise further.

Inflation pressures complicate rate-cut expectations Warsh assumes leadership during a difficult economic moment for the US central bank.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly pushed the Fed to lower interest rates to support economic growth.

However, inflation has continued to accelerate in recent months, complicating the possibility of immediate rate cuts.

A Labor Department report released on Wednesday showed producer prices jumped 6% in April compared with a year earlier — the fastest annual increase since December 2022.

Several Federal Reserve policymakers have also expressed concern that inflationary pressures are broadening beyond the effects of Trump-era tariffs and rising oil prices linked to the ongoing Iran conflict.

Markets now pricing in possible rate hikes Financial markets have increasingly shifted expectations away from interest-rate cuts.

Investors now largely expect the Fed to keep its benchmark interest rate in the current 3.5%-3.75% range through the remainder of the year.

Some analysts are even predicting a possible rate hike as early as January 2027 if inflation continues climbing.

At least five of the Fed’s 19 policymakers have reportedly signaled support for stronger language suggesting future rate increases could become as likely as cuts.

The US labour market has also remained relatively stable, with unemployment hovering around 4.3%, reducing pressure on the Fed to stimulate the economy through lower borrowing costs.

Political tensions surround Fed independence Warsh’s confirmation unfolded amid growing concerns over political pressure on the Federal Reserve.

Trump has repeatedly criticised Powell and aggressively pushed for lower rates, while also launching broader attacks on the central bank’s independence.

Treasury welcomes leadership change US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent welcomed Warsh’s appointment, saying the Federal Reserve needed “accountability, sound policy guidance, and a renewed sense of purpose.”

Warsh himself indicated during his Senate confirmation hearing that he intended to introduce significant changes at the Fed, including closer coordination with the administration on certain non-monetary policy issues.

Still, he denied making any promises to Trump regarding interest-rate cuts.

Warsh familiar with internal Fed disputes Warsh is no stranger to disagreements within the Federal Reserve system.

He previously served as a Fed governor during the tenure of former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke between 2006 and 2011.

Although he often expressed reservations about Fed policy during the financial crisis era, he left the board before formally dissenting on any major rate decisions.

During his confirmation hearing, Warsh signaled he welcomed debate inside the central bank.