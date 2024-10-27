An E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounder has resulted in 75 confirmed cases and one death in Colorado. The source is suspected to be uncooked onions from Taylor Farms, prompting McDonald's to remove the burger from menus in affected areas and halt sourcing from the supplier.

A recent outbreak of E. coli linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounder burgers has led to at least 75 confirmed cases of illness across 13 US states. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that 22 people have been hospitalised, with two individuals experiencing a serious kidney complication linked to E. coli. The outbreak has also led to one death in Colorado.

Health officials from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have not yet confirmed the source of contamination. However, initial findings indicate that uncooked slivered onions, used as toppings on the Quarter Pounders, may be the likely culprit.

McDonald's confirmed that Taylor Farms, a California produce supplier, had provided the onions from their Colorado Springs facility. Following this discovery, McDonald's ceased sourcing onions from this facility.

“We have made the decision to stop sourcing onions from Taylor Farms’ Colorado Springs facility indefinitely," AP quoted McDonald's as saying in a statement.

Taylor Farms responded by recalling yellow onions distributed from its Colorado facility to various customers and announced it would continue assisting the CDC and FDA with the investigation.

"It saddens us to see the illnesses and affected individuals and families," the company said.

McDonald's removes Quarter Pounder McDonald's has temporarily removed the Quarter Pounder from menus in several US states, especially in the Midwest and Mountain regions, impacting approximately 900 outlets, including some in transport hubs like airports.

The number of cases surged from an initial 49 across 10 states to the current 75 cases. Colorado reported the highest number with 26 cases while other cases were spread across Montana, Nebraska and various other states.

Despite the rise in cases, McDonald's stated it had not pulled the Quarter Pounder from additional restaurants. The CDC noted that a few patients had recently travelled before their symptoms began, with at least three having eaten at McDonald's while travelling.

No onions Taylor Farms issued a recall but did not publicly announce it, as per FDA protocol, which allows companies to inform customers directly. Other fast-food chains, including Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, KFC and Burger King, have also removed onions from specific outlets as a precautionary measure.

The E. coli strain involved is known to produce harmful toxins that cause severe symptoms like fever, vomiting and dehydration, which is particularly risky for young children, the elderly and those with weakened immunity.