‘Kick them the hell OUT OF OUR COUNTRY’: Donald Trump’s anti-immigration push at Aurora rally

Donald Trump, former President and Republican nominee for the upcoming US Presidential Elections 2024, has vowed to introduce ‘Operation Aurora’ – a law which he says will “put in jail or deport” immigrants – painting an apocalyptic picture in a message that demonises immigrants. Addressing a rally in Aurora in Colorado, Donald Trump escalated his bid for the US Presidential elections by charging at the “vicious and bloodthirsty criminals” who have “occupied” America.

“We are now known, all throughout the world, as OCCUPIED AMERICA...But to everyone here in Colorado and all across our nation, I make you this vow: November 5th, 2024 will be LIBERATION DAY in America. I will rescue Aurora and every town that has been invaded and conquered—and we will put these vicious and bloodthirsty criminals in jail or kick them the hell OUT OF OUR COUNTRY,” Donald Trump said.

Donald Trump vowed to tackle migrant gangs using the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 – which allows the federal government to round up and deport foreigners belonging to enemy countries – as part of a mass deportation drive he christened “Operation Aurora”.

We will put these vicious and bloodthirsty criminals in jail or kick them the hell OUT OF OUR COUNTRY - Donald Trump

Donald Trump added: “….I am announcing today that upon taking office, we will have an OPERATION AURORA at the Federal Level. To expedite removals of this savage gang, I will invoke the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to target and dismantle every migrant criminal network operating on American Soil.”

“No person who has inflicted the violence and terror that Kamala Harris has inflicted on this community can EVER be allowed to become President of the United States!” the Republican nominee said. Also Read | Donald Trump proposes ‘automatic Green Cards’ for Indian graduates amid US Election bid: ‘Give us ability to import…’

While the US government has struggled for years to manage its southern border with Mexico, Donald Trump has super-charged concerns by claiming an “invasion” is underway by migrants he says will rape and murder Americans.

Aurora has been in news since August when a viral video showed armed Latinos rampaging through an apartment block, spurring narratives about the town being terrorised by Latin American migrants.