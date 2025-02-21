After US President Donald Trump once again raised concerns over the alleged allocation of USD 21 million by the US government for voter turnout in India, labelling it a “kickback scheme,” the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the funds of being used to support “deep state assets” in India and called for an investigation into the matter.

Trump has also highlighted similar funding amounts for political initiatives in Bangladesh and biodiversity projects in Nepal.

Watch the video here:

Addressing the Republican Governors Association (RGA) meeting, Trump said, “And USD 21 million for voter turnout in India. Why are we caring about India turnout? We got enough problems. We want our own turnout, don't we? Can you imagine all that money going to India? I wonder what they think when they get it. Now, it's a kickback scheme. You know, it's not like they get it and they spend, they kick it back to the people that send it. I would say in many cases, many of these cases, anytime you have no idea what we're talking about, that means there's a kickback because nobody has any idea what's going on there. USD 29 million to strengthen the political landscape in Bangladesh. Nobody knows what they mean by political landscape. What does that mean?”

“USD 20 million for fiscal federalism and USD 19 million for biodiversity in Nepal, USD 47 million for improving learning outcomes in Asia. What the hell do I care about? We got a lot. We got enough problems and all of this is terminated. We terminated this stuff and we're on the track. And by the way, there were so many others I could have I could read all night long, but so many were so terrible, and were actually disgusting. And I know you're eating your dinner, so I didn't want to do that but we're draining the swamp,” he added.

We got a lot. We got enough problems and all of this is terminated.

BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari raised the issue, and called for a probe to find if Rahul Gandhi and Congress party were the "beneficiaries" of the alleged kickbacks.

"Donald Trump for the second time has said that -"21 Million Dollar has gone to voter turnout in India". Calls it a "Kick Back Scheme". An investigation is must to find out if Rahul Gandhi & Congress ecosystem was beneficiary of this kickback scheme!" Bhandari posted on X.

This comes after US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) posted a list of cancelled US taxpayer-funded initiatives with a mention of USD 21 million earmarked for "voter turnout in India." The DOGE-headed by Elon Musk, announced cancelling a USD 22 million funding intended for "voter turnout in India" on February 16.

In a post on X, DOGE listed the number of spendings by the US taxpayer that have been cancelled, including “USD 21M for voter turnout in India.”

Earlier on February 19, Donald Trump once again raised concerns over the US government's allocation of USD 21 million for voter turnout efforts in India, drawing a comparison to worries about foreign interference in US elections.

"I have a lot of respect for India. I have a lot of respect for the prime minister. He just left, as you know, two days ago. But we're giving USD 21 million for voter turnout. It's voter turnout in India. What about, like, voter turnout here? Oh, we've done that, I guess. We did USD 500 million, didn't we? It's called the lockboxes," Trump said.