Kids show 'Sesame Street' to launch new season with new format on Netflix worldwide — Here’s what fans can expect

After more than 50 years of educating and delighting generations of children, Sesame Street is embarking on a major new chapter. The beloved educational series is heading to Netflix later this year with a reimagined Season 56, introducing updated storytelling formats and fresh interactive segments. The move marks the first time Sesame Street will stream new episodes globally on a commercial platform, expanding access to young viewers around the world.
Season 56 of Sesame Street brings bold format changes while staying true to its core mission of playful early learning. The season will be released in three batches and include:
One 11-minute story per episode, allowing deeper, character-driven storytelling and humor.
New segments, including:
While Netflix has exclusive global premiere rights, new episodes will also air same-day on PBS stations and PBS KIDS digital platforms in the US, ensuring continued free access to families across the country. In total, 90 hours of classic Sesame Street episodes will also become available to stream on Netflix, alongside the new season.
Season 56 is produced by Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit behind the show’s enduring educational mission. Executive producers Sal Perez and Kay Wilson Stallings return, with Halcyon Person joining as head writer. Person is a seasoned writer, director, and producer, known for Karma’s World and Dee & Friends in Oz, and has received nominations from the Emmys, NAACP, and Humanitas Awards.
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news. Get breaking news and key updates here on Mint!