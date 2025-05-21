Subscribe

Kids show 'Sesame Street' to launch new season with new format on Netflix worldwide — Here’s what fans can expect

Sesame Street’s reimagined 56th season will debut globally on Netflix later this year, marking its first commercial streaming release. The season features single-story episodes, new interactive segments like Cookie Monster’s Cookie Cart and Abby’s Fairy Garden, plus enhanced visuals.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published21 May 2025, 01:39 AM IST
The updated Sesame Street season will introduce playful new segments, fresh animation, and direct-to-camera moments, keeping the show's mission of early learning alive for a global audience on Netflix and PBS.
After more than 50 years of educating and delighting generations of children, Sesame Street is embarking on a major new chapter. The beloved educational series is heading to Netflix later this year with a reimagined Season 56, introducing updated storytelling formats and fresh interactive segments. The move marks the first time Sesame Street will stream new episodes globally on a commercial platform, expanding access to young viewers around the world.

What’s new in Season 56?

Season 56 of Sesame Street brings bold format changes while staying true to its core mission of playful early learning. The season will be released in three batches and include:

One 11-minute story per episode, allowing deeper, character-driven storytelling and humor.

New segments, including:

  • Cookie Monster’s Cookie Cart, where Cookie Monster runs his own street-side food stand.
  • Abby’s Fairy Garden, featuring magical creatures and whimsical surprises.
  • Tales from 123, a new animated segment set inside Sesame Street’s famous apartment building.
  • Fan favorites return, including Elmo’s World and Cookie Monster’s Foodie Truck.
  • Enhanced visuals, with animation overlays, magic sparkles, confetti, and bubbles to enrich scenes.
  • Direct-to-camera moments, where characters talk directly to the audience for a more immersive experience.

Dual release: Netflix and PBS

While Netflix has exclusive global premiere rights, new episodes will also air same-day on PBS stations and PBS KIDS digital platforms in the US, ensuring continued free access to families across the country. In total, 90 hours of classic Sesame Street episodes will also become available to stream on Netflix, alongside the new season.

Behind the scenes: Creative talent

Season 56 is produced by Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit behind the show’s enduring educational mission. Executive producers Sal Perez and Kay Wilson Stallings return, with Halcyon Person joining as head writer. Person is a seasoned writer, director, and producer, known for Karma’s World and Dee & Friends in Oz, and has received nominations from the Emmys, NAACP, and Humanitas Awards.

