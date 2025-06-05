‘KILL the BILL’: Elon Musk yet again explodes over Donald Trump’s tax bill

lon Musk yet again launched a scathing attack on President Donald Trump’s tax and spending bill on Wednesday (June 4), urging Americans to pressure their lawmakers to "kill" it.

“Call your Senator, Call your Congressman, Bankrupting America is NOT ok! KILL the BILL,” Musk wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

In a previous post, Musk called for a complete rewrite of the bill: “A new spending bill should be drafted that doesn’t massively grow the deficit and increase the debt ceiling by 5 TRILLION DOLLARS.”

“This immense level of overspending will drive America into debt slavery!”

“I just can’t stand it anymore” In a post on June 4, Musk accused Republican House members of betraying fiscal conservatism and blamed the bill for expanding the national deficit. “I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore,” he posted. “This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination,” Musk wrote in a previous post. “Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong.”

“Big or beautiful, not both” Elon Musk also on May 28 voiced strong criticism of the so-called “Big Beautiful Bill,” warning that it could worsen the federal deficit and undermine cost-cutting efforts led by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

In an interview with CBS, Musk said he was “disappointed” by the tax and spending bill, which narrowly passed the House and is now pending a Senate vote.

“I think a bill can be big or it could be beautiful. But I don't know if it could be both,” Musk remarked in a preview clip posted online. He added, “It increases the budget deficit and undermines the work that the DOGE team is doing.”

Trump dismisses criticism, doubles down Despite Musk’s sharp rebuke, President Trump remains firmly behind the legislation. “Passing THE ONE, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL is a Historic Opportunity to turn our Country around,” Trump said in a social media post earlier. He’s pushing for the Senate to pass the measure before July 4.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt brushed off Musk’s comments. “The President already knows where Elon Musk stood on this bill. It doesn’t change the president’s opinion. This is one big, beautiful bill and he’s sticking to it,” she told reporters.

Tesla may be hit hard by cuts The proposed bill, which has cleared the House and is now being debated in the Senate, includes major rollbacks to Biden-era subsidies for electric vehicles and clean energy — programs that benefit Tesla. It also slashes safety-net spending, while adding an estimated $2.5 trillion to the deficit over 10 years.

Fallout from Musk’s time in Government Musk’s vocal opposition comes just days after he ended his four-month stint leading DOGE, a Trump administration initiative to reduce federal spending. His brief tenure was marked by controversy and reportedly coincided with a dip in Tesla EV sales.

On May 29, Musk officially confirmed his departure on X: “As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President @realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending.”

Trump hosted a farewell at the White House on May 30, publicly thanking Musk: “He’s done a fantastic job,” Trump said at a joint press conference.

Musk pulling back from political spending The tech billionaire, once seen as a key Trump ally, appears to be distancing himself from politics. Speaking at the Qatar Economic Forum on May 20, Musk said he planned to reduce his political spending.

“I’m going to do a lot less in the future,” he said.