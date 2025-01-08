In a terrifying first, authorities disclosed on Tuesday that a US soldier had employed ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence chatbot, to assist in organising a New Year's Day attack on a Tesla Cybertruck outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, AP reported. Serious worries regarding the possible abuse of easily accessible AI capabilities have been flagged by the incident, which claimed the soldier's life and left seven others with minor injuries.

The updates Tuesday come nearly a week after 37-year-old Matthew Livelsberger fatally shot himself just before the truck blew up.

Officials stated that Matthew Livelsberger, 37, did not mean to harm anybody else, citing writings, over a week after he shot himself to death.

An analysis of Livelsberger's ChatGPT searches shows that he was trying to learn about explosive targets, the velocity of specific rounds of ammunition, and whether or not fireworks were permitted in Arizona, per the AP report.

“This is the first incident that I’m aware of on U.S. soil where ChatGPT is utilized to help an individual build a particular device," he said. “It’s a concerning moment,” AP quoted Kevin McMahill, sheriff of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

OpenAI, the company that made ChatGPT, addressed the matter in an emailed statement. The corporation said that its tools are made to reject hazardous instructions, underscoring its dedication to responsible use. ChatGPT said it was assisting law enforcement in the probe.

The explosion caused minor injuries to seven people but did not cause damage to the Trump International Hotel.

The truck explosion came hours after a driver rammed a truck into a crowd in New Orleans’ famed French Quarter early on New Year’s Day, killing at least 15 people before being shot to death by police.

The 64-story hotel is just off the Las Vegas Strip and across the street from the Fashion Show Las Vegas shopping mall.