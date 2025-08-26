Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s deportation to Uganda temporarily halted pending further hearings

A federal judge on Monday (August 25) temporarily blocked the deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran man at the center of a high-profile dispute over US immigration policies. Abrego Garcia had been arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Baltimore after being released from a Tennessee jail, where he is facing human smuggling charges. District Judge Paula Xinis halted his removal while further hearings on his case are scheduled.

Advertisement

Background of the case Abrego Garcia, 30, has lived in the United States under protected legal status since 2019. A judge had previously ruled that he should not be deported to El Salvador due to a “well-founded fear” of harm from gang activity. Despite this, he was mistakenly deported to El Salvador in March and later returned to the US following a Supreme Court order. He subsequently faced criminal charges in Tennessee.

Legal challenge Lawyers for Abrego Garcia filed a lawsuit immediately after his arrest, contesting the deportation to Uganda. Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, one of his attorneys, described the government’s actions as “weaponizing the immigration system in a manner that is completely unconstitutional.”

Deportation controversy The Department of Homeland Security had indicated Abrego Garcia “will be processed for removal to Uganda.” His attorneys expressed concerns about potential human-rights abuses in Uganda and his limited English proficiency there. Abrego Garcia also requested that Costa Rica be considered for deportation, noting that the country had assured him refugee status and protection from being sent back to El Salvador.

Advertisement

Trump Administration position The Trump administration maintains that Abrego Garcia is an MS-13 gang member involved in smuggling undocumented migrants and argues that he is eligible for deportation because he entered the US illegally. Federal officials have suggested Uganda as the removal destination because the 2019 ruling only prohibited deportation to El Salvador, not third countries.

Human and legal stakes Abrego Garcia denies any wrongdoing. He has lived in Maryland with his American wife and children and worked in construction. His attorneys argue that using deportation as leverage to coerce a guilty plea is unlawful.

Abrego Garcia remains in a detention facility in Virginia. His lawyers are awaiting a “reasonable fear interview” to contest the proposed removal to Uganda. They have indicated that if U.S. immigration officials proceed, he could seek review from an immigration judge and potentially appeal to the US Court of Appeals.

Advertisement