Kim Kardashian may have just responded to the growing chatter about Bianca Censori—without saying a word.

As comparisons between the two continue to flood social media, the reality star’s latest post has left fans speculating if she has subtly addressed the rumours.

Is this a calculated clapback, a coincidence, or just another case of the internet reading too much into things? Let's find out.

Also Read | How Kim Kardashian celebrated daughter Chicago’s birthday

Kim Kardashian, who recently posted photos of herself modelling pieces from her shapewear brand SKIMS, was accused of copying Kanye West’s new wife and architect Bianca Censori's Grammy Awards 2025 look.

In the picture for SKIMS, Kim posed seductively in a heart-printed lingerie set made for Valentine's Day with her newly cut hair slicked back. Between her hair, look, and overall physical resemblances, netizens quickly drew parallels.

Kim Kardashian has made the SKIMS shoot private, so it can't be shared here. However, the post has not been deleted and can still be viewed on her X profile.

Here's what netizens said: An X user shared side-by-side photos of Kim and Bianca and questioned, “Are they the same person?”

“It's giving Bianca Censori,” a user said, while another mused, “Is this look called the Bianca?”

“The first thing I thought, my god that’s uncanny,” a user exclaimed.

“I thought Kim (who I don’t follow but came up in my feeds) was posting Kanye’s current GF. The one who dresses naked. Isn’t this her?” asked another person.

Also Read | Kanye West and Bianca Censori to get divorce days after Grammys controversy?

“I thought it was her anyway hahaha,” a user quipped.

“Kim Kardashian playing ‘spot the difference’ with Kanye’s new wife… and losing every time she looks in the mirror,” said another user.

Kim Kardashian's subtle response: In an apparent yet subtle response to the growing social media speculations, Kim Kardashian posted an old picture of herself.

In her Saturday X post, the picture showed the 14-year-old Kim in a bikini, donning the same sleek hair look as years ago.

The post was simply captioned ‘1994’, as Kim Kardashian refrained from writing any detailed clarifications for the netizens.

Also Read | Is Kanye West planning a book on Bianca Censori?