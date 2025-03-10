Kim Kardashian’s latest outfit straight out of Bianca Censori’s wardrobe

Kim Kardashian, 44, was spotted stepping out for dinner at Sushi Restaurant Subuya, California, sporting an outfit that is straight out of Bianca Censori’s wardrobe. The reality star wore a tan bodysuit paired with semi-sheer tights under a flashy coat, completed by transparent heel flip flops and a slicked-back hairstyle—details reminiscent of Censori's signature style.

Echoes of Bianca Censori's style This isn’t the first time Kim Kardashian’s fashion choices have drawn comparisons to Bianca Censori. Previously married to Kanye West, who is also Censori’s current husband, Kim has been accused of mimicking the Australian architect’s muse on more than one occasion. In December, a revealing photoshoot featuring a skimpy white crop top and matching thong sparked similar comparisons to Censori’s provocative ensembles.

Bianca Censori's controversial red carpet moment at 2025 Grammys Bianca Censori, an Australian architect and designer, captured headlines at the 2025 Grammy Awards following a highly controversial red carpet appearance with her husband, Kanye West. Arriving initially draped in a long black fur coat, Censori dramatically discarded it while posing for photographers. Revealing a completely sheer minidress, she left little to the imagination. The minimalist outfit was completed with clear heels and intentionally no jewelry, underscoring its bold and provocative aesthetic.

Censori’s ensemble sparked immediate debate among fashion critics and the public alike. While Censori’s outfit dominated discussions, Kanye West, 47, maintained his signature all-black look. Adorned with a diamond chain and grills, West’s appearance subtly echoed the aesthetic of his 2024 album “Vultures 1,” whose cover art featured Censori posing in minimal clothing. The couple's coordinated look was seen by some as an intentional mimicry of that iconic imagery.

The shocking ensemble quickly ignited debates over artistic expression versus public decorum.