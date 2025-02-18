Kim Kardashian’s Skims and Nike to launch new women’s fitness brand ‘NikeSKIMS’

Nike is set to introduce a new women's activewear brand, NikeSKIMS, in partnership with Kim Kardashian's shapewear company, Skims. The new collection will debut in the US this spring and expand globally by 2026. This strategic move aligns with CEO Elliott Hill’s efforts to revitalize Nike’s sales and strengthen its competitive edge against emerging athletic brands.

Revamping Nike’s portfolio amid market competition The collaboration comes as Nike seeks to reclaim market share from fast-growing competitors like Hoka and New Balance. Hill's strategy focuses on product innovation and a renewed emphasis on Nike’s sports heritage. The partnership with Skims is expected to enhance Nike's appeal among female consumers, a segment that represented approximately 40% of its customer base in 2023.

Advertisement

Kim Kardashian, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of SKIMS, underscored the meticulous design process behind NikeSKIMS: “Nike and SKIMS share a deep commitment to innovation, inclusivity, and pushing boundaries. Every single detail has been obsessed over and carefully considered. We’re incredibly excited to unveil our first collection this Spring.”

On Tuesday, the reality star revealed her collaboration with Nike to introduce a brand-new label NikeSkims.

Advertisement

High-profile promotion and market expansion Nike’s commitment to engaging female athletes was evident in its recent Super Bowl advertisement—the company’s first in nearly 30 years—which featured top sportswomen like Jordan Chiles, Caitlin Clark, Sha’Carri Richardson, A’ja Wilson, and Sabrina Ionescu. The launch of NikeSKIMS will further reinforce this focus, with training apparel, footwear, and accessories tailored for women.

Retail strategy and growth plans Initially, NikeSKIMS products will be available at select retail stores in the U.S. and on the brand’s dedicated website. By 2026, the brand will expand into international markets, including wholesale distribution. NikeSKIMS will join Nike’s existing sub-brands, such as Converse, Jordan, ACG, and Nike SB, strengthening its diverse product lineup.

Advertisement

Heidi O'Neill, President of Consumer, Product & Brand at Nike, Inc., highlighted the collaboration’s disruptive potential: “We’re energized by the opportunity to build a new brand and shake things up for the next generation of athletes with NikeSKIMS. This partnership brings together the best of both brands to invite even more athletes into sport and movement with products that make them feel strong and sexy.”

Jens Grede, Co-Founder & CEO of SKIMS, emphasised the strategic importance of the venture: “By partnering with Nike, the undisputed leader in athletic performance and innovation, we’re poised to create a new standard in the global fitness and activewear market. This partnership will empower individuals to express themselves authentically.”