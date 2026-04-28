King Charles' four-day US state visit: What to know about the itinerary

King Charles III and Queen Camilla have begun a four-day state visit to the United States from April 27 to 30, marking America’s 250th anniversary with engagements across Washington DC, New York and Virginia.

The visit includes high-level diplomatic meetings, ceremonial honours and cultural engagements, and is being closely watched as a key moment in UK–US relations.

April 27 - Washington arrival and White House engagement The royal couple arrived in Washington, DC, where they will be welcomed by US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump during a private tea at the White House.

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The day also includes a White House tour, marking the formal start of the state visit.

April 28 - State ceremony and historic Congress address The second day begins with a full state arrival ceremony on the South Lawn, including military honours, a 21-gun salute, and performances by US military bands.

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A key highlight is King Charles III’s address to a joint session of the US Congress — only the second time a British monarch has done so, following Queen Elizabeth II’s speech in 1991.

The programme also includes:

A bilateral meeting between King Charles and President Trump

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A separate meeting between Queen Camilla and the First Lady

A formal state dinner at the White House

A ceremonial military review and garden reception

A wreath-laying ceremony for fallen service members

April 29 - New York and Virginia engagements The royal visit then moves to New York, where the King and Queen will meet first responders and families affected by the September 11, 2001 attacks at the September 11 attacks.

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Queen Camilla is also expected to attend a literary event celebrating the 100th anniversary of A.A. Milne’s Winnie-the-Pooh stories.

The final US leg continues in Virginia, featuring cultural performances by Appalachian groups and a community “block party” marking America’s 250th anniversary.