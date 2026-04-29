King Charles III and Queen Camilla's New York trip begins with visit to National 9/11 Memorial

King Charles III and Queen Camilla commenced their trip to New York City on Wednesday (local time) with a visit to the National 9/11 Memorial, where they honored victims of the 2001 attacks during a wreath-laying ceremony, AP reported.

The visit to the National 9/11 Memorial came during a busy tour of the city, midway through the royal couple's four-day visit to the United States, marking 250 years of American independence. King Charles III's New York visit was also the first by a reigning British monarch since Queen Elizabeth II's trip in 2010.

King Charles III, Queen Camilla in New York The king and queen arrived by motorcade and were greeted by various dignitaries at the memorial. They were also accompanied by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg. They walked to one of the parapets surrounding the two pools, which bear the names of the victims of the 9/11 attacks. Charles laid flowers on the parapet.

Following which, the royal couple then shook hands and spoke to several people, including families of victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks and first responders. Some relatives also held up photos of their lost relatives. King Charles III and Queen Camilla also met with NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani, New York Governor Kathy Hochul, New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill, and other dignitaries. The ceremony came ahead of the 25th anniversary of the attacks.

Queen Camilla to visit the New York Public Library After their visit to the Memorial, Queen Camilla is scheduled to visit the New York Public Library, where she will deliver a new Roo doll to be added to the public library's famed collection of Winnie-the-Pooh stuffed animals, as the beloved children’s character turns 100 this year.

The five dolls currently on display, Winnie-the-Pooh, Piglet, Tigger, Eeyore, and Kanga,inspired the characters in A.A. Milne’s children’s books. They were originally owned by the author’s son, Christopher Robin, in the 1920s. Donated to the library in 1987, the dolls are now a centerpiece of its children’s literature collection. In the books, Roo is Kanga’s young son, a small brown kangaroo.

Royal couple's New York itinerary Meanwhile, King Charles III is expected to visit an after-school urban farming effort that collaborates with young people affected by food insecurity. Later, he will meet with business and financial leaders in Manhattan.

Later, the royal couple will attend a reception for the King's Trust, a charity that was founded by King Charles III in 1976.

King Charles, Queen Camilla's four-day US visit The first visit by the royal couple since Queen Elizabeth II's visit in 2010 started earlier this week, when the two joined US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for tea at the White House on Monday.

On Tuesday, a closed-door meeting was held between King Charles and Trump in the Oval Office, following which the British monarch delivered a rare speech before Congress, the first by a monarch since Queen Elizabeth II's speech in 1991. This was followed by a formal state dinner at the White House.

Before concluding their US visit at the White House on Thursday, the royal couple is also expected to visit Virginia. At the White House, Trump will host a formal farewell, following which Charles will travel to Bermuda for his first visit as king to a British overseas territory.

(With AP inputs)