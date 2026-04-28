King Charles III to deliver rare address to US Congress: Time, duration of speech, what to expect

King Charles III is set to deliver a rare address to a joint session of the US Congress on Tuesday (April 27) at 3 p.m. ET, marking only the second time a reigning British monarch has spoken before American lawmakers.

The only previous instance dates back to May 16, 1991, when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, addressed the Congress, highlighting the enduring alliance and shared democratic values between the United Kingdom and the United States.

How rare is the address? Addresses to a joint session of Congress are reserved for the world’s most prominent leaders. Besides Queen Elizabeth II, only a handful of global figures such as Winston Churchill, Pope Francis and Václav Havel have received the honour.

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Charles’ speech underscores the importance of US-UK ties, even as geopolitical tensions test the relationship.

How long will the speech last? King Charles’ address is expected to last between 30 and 40 minutes, making it one of the most significant and extensive public remarks of his four-day state visit to the United States.

An array of American dignitaries — including members of Congress, Supreme Court justices and senior military officials — are expected to attend the session on Capitol Hill.

What to expect from the speech The King is expected to focus on the 250-year relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States, tracing cooperation across science, economics, innovation and global security.

He is also likely to emphasise:

-The “special relationship” and shared democratic values

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-Historical cooperation during global conflicts

-Continued collaboration in security and technology

-The importance of unity amid current global instability

The speech comes at a sensitive moment, with differences emerging between Washington and London over the ongoing conflict involving Iran and broader Middle East tensions.

What happens after the address? The monarch was welcomed with ceremonial honours and met members of the US administration. After the address, King Charles will head into closed-door talks in the Oval Office.

Meanwhile, Melania Trump and Queen Camilla will lead a parallel educational engagement with students at the White House Tennis Pavilion.

The speech to Congress will be followed by a lavish White House state dinner in the evening — one of the most high-profile events of the visit.

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The broader itinerary for the four-day trip includes:

-Ceremonial engagements in Washington, DC

-A visit to the 9/11 Memorial at One World Trade Center

-Stops in New York City and Virginia

-Cultural and diplomatic outreach programmes

The visit also commemorates the 250th anniversary of the United States Declaration of Independence, adding further symbolic importance to the trip.

A visit amid strained ties King Charles’ visit comes at a challenging time for US-UK relations, with friction over trade policies, NATO commitments and the Iran conflict.

Tensions between Donald Trump and UK PM Keir Starmer have added to the strain, particularly over differing approaches to Iran conflict.

However, the monarch’s address is expected to highlight continuity rather than conflict — emphasising that the transatlantic partnership remains strong despite political headwinds.