King Charles jokes about Britain burning White House in war of 1814 amid Trump's ballroom project | Watch

King Charles III drew laughter during a state dinner at the White House after joking about Britain’s burning of the presidential residence during the War of 1812, while referencing President Donald Trump’s ballroom construction project.

The dinner, hosted by Trump and first lady Melania Trump in honor of Charles and Queen Camilla, took place in the East Room on Tuesday night (April 28).

In a lighthearted speech, Charles acknowledged the ongoing renovations at the White House before delivering a historical punchline.

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“On this occasion, I cannot help noticing the readjustments to the East Wing, Mr. President,” the king said.

He then added: “I’m sorry to say that we British, of course, made our own small attempt at real estate redevelopment of the White House in 1814.”

The remark referenced the burning of the White House by British troops during the War of 1812 and reportedly drew laughter from guests attending the formal dinner.

Rare royal state dinner The King Charles III event marked a rare White House state dinner honoring a British monarch.

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The last such occasion took place in 2007, when President George W. Bush hosted Queen Elizabeth II during her US visit.

Charles praises Trump’s “historic” second term During the speech, Charles also praised Trump’s return to office and highlighted the importance of US-UK ties.

“It is wonderful to be back in this wonderful building, the heart of your democracy,” Charles said.

The king described Trump’s second presidential term as “historic” and emphasized the long-standing relationship between Britain and the United States.

The state visit was designed to underscore the alliance between the two countries as the United States marks 250 years since independence from Britain.

Why British troops burned the White House in 1814 The king’s joke referred to one of the most dramatic episodes in American history.

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On August 24, 1814, British forces entered Washington, DC, during the War of 1812 and set fire to several government buildings, including the White House.

The attack came in retaliation for an earlier American assault on York, present-day Toronto, in 1813, where US troops burned public buildings in what was then Upper Canada.

At the time of the British advance, President James Madison had already left Washington to consult military commanders as British troops approached the capital.

Dolley Madison’s dramatic escape According to historical accounts and letters preserved by the White House Historical Society, first lady Dolley Madison remained at the White House until the last possible moment.

Before leaving, James Madison reportedly asked her whether she had the “courage or firmness” to wait for his return while preparing to evacuate important government papers.

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As British troops closed in, Dolley Madison ordered servants to rescue a famous portrait of George Washington from the White House walls.

The portrait, believed to be a copy of Gilbert Stuart’s famous painting, was removed from its frame, rolled up and carried away to safety by two men from New York.

British troops later set the White House ablaze, leaving much of the building destroyed.

White House rebuilt after attack Although the Madisons returned to Washington days later after British forces withdrew, they never again lived in the White House.

The couple completed the remainder of Madison’s presidency at the Octagon House while reconstruction work continued on the executive mansion.

The White House was restored over the following years, and President James Monroe became the first president to move back into the rebuilt residence in 1817.