King Charles reunites with Archie and Lilibet as he, Queen Camilla host Harry and Meghan for first time in four years

It seems everything is good in the Royal family as King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex along with their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. According to CNN, the family get-together took place on Friday afternoon at Highgrove House, the King’s private country residence in Gloucestershire, England. This marks the first time that King Charles has met the whole family in the last four years. He had met them last time together in the UK for the late Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022.

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King Charles and Queen Camilla meet Harry, Meghan BBC reported that Buckingham Palace confirmed on Friday that the King and Queen Camilla hosted the family at the private residence. The Palace called it a "private family occasion".

No pictures, videos or glimpses from the rare occasion have been shared publicly.

In the past few years, Harry was seen travelling back to the UK on several occasions, including his most notable attendance at his grandmother’s funeral in 2022 and his father’s coronation in 2023. The last known meeting between the Duke and his father is said to have been in September. Reportedly, the father-son duo had spent some time over tea at Clarence House in London.

Also Read | Prince Harry to travel to London alone next week

Archie and Lilibet Now it is being reported that Harry and King Charles wanted to meet during the Duke's latest visit with the monarch, with particular interest in spending time with his grandchildren.

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While Archie is 7 and Lilibet is 5.

Earlier this week on Friday, Harry attended an event in Birmingham. At the event, he received a warm welcome from participants and supporters.

Harry was in the UK for events related to the Invictus Games in support of injured military veterans.

Earlier on Friday, he attended an event near Birmingham, where he received a warm welcome from participants and supporters at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC).

At the event, Harry also tried activities including pickleball and wheelchair rugby.

While the Duke made headlines with his appearance at the event, Meghan remained missing. Previously, there were speculations that little Archie and Lilibet would also accompany him to public events. However, it was only Harry at the event.

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Will Harry meet Prince William? On the other hand, it is not clear if Harry and Meghan will meet Prince William during their stay. While Harry was at Highgrove House, Prince William was at a charity polo match in Windsor.

According to the BBC, there was no plan for the brothers to catch up during this trip, hinting at their reported strained relationship in the Royal family.

For the unversed, the relationship between Prince Harry and the royal family has remained tense for years now. It began ever since he and Meghan stepped back from their royal duties in 2020, before shifting to California, the US.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married on May 19 in 2018. Their wedding was a televised as the ceremony took place at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. A year later, the couple was born with their first child Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in 2021.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

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