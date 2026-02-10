King Charles to support police investigation into Andrew's Epstein ties

Buckingham Palace has said it is prepared to assist Thames Valley Police as the force assesses allegations involving Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In a statement, the Palace said it would cooperate fully if approached by investigators.

“While the specific claims in question are for Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police we stand ready to support them as you would expect,” a spokesperson said.

The statement added that the King has made his position clear on the seriousness of the allegations.

“The King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s conduct.”

Allegations linked to newly released Epstein files Thames Valley Police is examining claims that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor shared confidential government documents with Epstein while serving as a UK trade envoy.

Emails released as part of the latest tranche of Epstein files appear to show Andrew forwarding what are described as “visit reports” relating to Vietnam, Singapore, Hong Kong and Shenzhen following a South East Asia trip in late 2010.

Another email exchange dated Christmas Eve 2010 appears to show him sharing “confidential” information about investments in Afghanistan with Epstein.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has consistently denied any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein.

William and Kate break their silence In their first statement on the ongoing Epstein scandal, the Prince and Princess of Wales said they were “deeply concerned” by the latest revelations.

Speaking ahead of Prince William’s arrival in Saudi Arabia, a Kensington Palace spokesperson told journalists in Riyadh: “I can confirm The Prince and Princess have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations. Their thoughts remain focused on the victims.”

The statement marks a notable intervention by the Waleses, who have so far stayed silent publicly as the files continued to emerge.

In October, following the decision to strip Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor of his titles and residence, Buckingham Palace said the King and Queen’s “utmost thoughts” were with victims and survivors — a stance that Prince William was said to fully support.