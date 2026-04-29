King Charles US Congress speech: Reaffirms UK–US bond, calls for Ukraine support — Key takeaways

Britain’s King Charles III delivered a rare address to the United States Congress on Tuesday (April 28), using the platform to underline the strength of the alliance, call for unity amid global conflicts, and reaffirm shared democratic values between the UK and the US.

His speech came at a time of geopolitical strain, particularly over the war involving Iran, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and wider global instability.

US–UK alliance “united in democracy” King Charles opened his address by stressing that despite differences, the two nations remain firmly aligned in defending democratic values.

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“Whatever our differences, whatever disagreements we may have, we stand united in our commitment to uphold democracy, to protect all our people from harm, and to salute the courage of those who daily risk their lives in the service of our countries,” he said.

He described the US Congress as a “citadel of democracy” and emphasized shared responsibility in protecting freedom.

“I come here today with the highest respect for the United States Congress - this citadel of democracy created to represent the voice of all American people to advance sacred rights and freedoms,” he said.

Warning against isolationism The King cautioned against turning inward at a time of global instability, urging stronger international cooperation.

“The challenges we face are too great for any one nation to bear alone... our alliance cannot rest on past achievements,” Charles warned.

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He added a broader appeal to resist isolationist thinking: “I pray with all my heart that our alliance will continue to defend our shared values... and that we ignore the clarion calls to become ever more inward-looking,” he said.

Strong support for Ukraine A major theme of the speech was continued Western support for Ukraine amid its ongoing war with Russia.

“That same, unyielding resolve is needed for the defence of Ukraine... in order to secure a truly just and lasting peace,” the King said.

He compared current global demands to historic moments of unity: “The same ‘unyielding resolve’ seen after the September 11 attacks was needed for the defence of Ukraine and her most courageous people,” he said.

Call for global stability amid conflict Without directly naming all conflicts, King Charles referred to growing instability across regions, including Europe and the Middle East.

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He said: “Times of great uncertainty... from Europe to the Middle East... pose immense challenges for the international community and whose impact is felt in communities the length and breadth of our own countries.”

He warned that global peace requires sustained cooperation: “The partnership between Europe and America was more important today than it has ever been,” he said.

Condemnation of political violence In one of the most strongly worded sections, the King condemned political violence and reaffirmed democratic resilience.

“Let me say with unshakeable resolve: such acts of violence will never succeed,” he said.

Shared history and democratic foundations Charles highlighted the deep historical roots linking the US and UK, referencing centuries of shared governance principles.

“For all that time, our destinies have been interlinked,” he said.

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He also pointed to constitutional traditions: “Magna Carta had been cited in more than 160 US Supreme Court cases,” underscoring shared legal foundations.

Warm reception in Congress The speech was met with multiple standing ovations from lawmakers across party lines. The King acknowledged the significance of the moment and US democratic heritage.