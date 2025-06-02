‘King of the Hill’ voice artist Jonathan Joss shot dead in Texas' San Antonio, who is he survived by?

Voice artist Jonathan Joss was allegedly shot dead by his neighbour following an altercation in San Antonio in Texas, on Saturday. He is known for voicing John Redcorn in the popular television series "King of the Hill". According to TMZ, Joss got into a heated argument with his neighbour, later identified as Sigfredo Alvarez-Cega, who shot him dead. San Antonio's police authorities have reportedly been able to identify the man responsible for the deed based on the statements of eyewitnesses present in the area.

Who was a part of Jonathan Joss' family? Jonathan Joss leaves behind a rich legacy in the entertainment industry and is survived by his husband Tristan Kern de Gonzales, with whom he exchanged vows recently. It was on Valentine's Day that Joss and Gonzales took the vow of staying together, and now fate has taken a different turn.

Joss had also faced a major personal loss when he lost his childhood home in a fire outbreak in January this year. If this was not all, the voice artist also lost his two very loved dogs other along with the home that was built in the '50s.