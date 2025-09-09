Kissing Bug in US: Symptoms, causes, and risks - What you need to know about Chagas disease

Chagas disease, long considered a tropical illness confined to Latin America, is increasingly being detected in the United States. The parasitic infection, caused by Trypanosoma cruzi and spread primarily by triatomine “kissing bugs,” has been found in US insects, wildlife, companion animals, and even humans without travel history—challenging the official classification of the country as nonendemic. Experts now argue that the US should be recognised as hypoendemic, a shift that could improve surveillance, research, and public health responses to this neglected disease.

What is Chagas disease? Chagas disease, also known as American trypanosomiasis, is a potentially life-threatening illness caused by the parasite Trypanosoma cruzi. The parasite is primarily transmitted through the feces of infected triatomine insects, commonly called “kissing bugs”, which feed on human blood at night. Other transmission routes include congenital (from mother to child), blood transfusion, organ transplantation, and, less commonly, oral transmission through contaminated food.

Current status inUnited States Globally, Chagas disease is recognized as endemic in 21 countries in Latin America. The United States is officially labeled as nonendemic by the World Health Organization (WHO), Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). However, growing evidence challenges this designation.

Triatomine bugs are widespread in the southern half of the US and have been found in 32 states.

At least nine US species carry T. cruzi, and four (Triatoma sanguisuga, T. gerstaeckeri, T. protracta, and T. rubida) frequently invade homes.

Wildlife, zoo animals, and especially dogs act as major reservoirs of the parasite.

Experts argue the US should be reclassified as “hypoendemic”—acknowledging ongoing, though lower-level, transmission.

What causes Chagas Disease? The disease is caused by infection with the parasite Trypanosoma cruzi. In the US, the main route of infection is vectorborne transmission from kissing bugs. These insects defecate while feeding, and if their feces carrying the parasite enter the bite wound, eyes, or mouth, infection occurs.

Symptoms of Chagas disease Chagas disease has two phases:

Acute phase (weeks to months after infection): often mild or unnoticed; may cause fever, fatigue, body aches, rash, loss of appetite, diarrhea, and swelling at the infection site.

Chronic phase (years later, in 20–30% of cases): can lead to serious complications such as heart failure, arrhythmias, stroke, enlarged esophagus (megaesophagus), or colon (megacolon).

People affected in the United States Humans: Locally acquired (autochthonous) cases have been documented since 1955. Between 2000 and 2018, at least 29 confirmed and 47 suspected local cases were reported, mostly in the southern states. Texas alone recorded 50 probable or confirmed cases from 2013–2023.

Dogs: Infected in at least 23 states, with some Texas kennels showing infection rates above 50%. Dogs act as important sentinels for human risk.

Wildlife & captive animals: High infection rates are found in raccoons, opossums, armadillos, and coyotes. Zoo animals and research primates have also tested positive.

States most affected Autochthonous human cases have been reported in eight states:

Texas, California, Arizona, Tennessee, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, and Arkansas.