Knicks stars to join Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding? What we know about Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges and more invited

The New York Knicks might be the new addition to the guest list of this year's biggest, much-awaited wedding as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are rumoured to be getting married this week. As per the latest speculations, top Knicks players have been invited to join the couple on their special day, which will reportedly take place at Madison Square Garden.

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New York Knicks at Taylor Swift, Kelce wedding: Report According to Page Six, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have reportedly invited "the starting lineup for the Knicks,” including Jalen Brunson, to their wedding day on Friday. The day will also see attendance from several players who played a key role in securing New York its first NBA championship in recent decades.

Celebs likely to attend Besides Brunson, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Karl-Anthony Towns are also reportedly invited, joining the star-studded guest list featuring Selena Gomez, Abigail Anderson Berard, Mariska Hargitay, Gigi Hadid, Suki Waterhouse and more. Several of Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs teammates, including Patrick Mahomes and his wife, are also expected to join the celebration.

However, the Knicks have not confirmed or denied claims of receiving the invitations for the New York City wedding.

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Others likely to join the celebration are Ashley Avignone and the Haim sisters. Zoë Kravitz, Emma Stone, Sabrina Carpenter and Gracie Abrams, all of who share a close bond with the Love Story singer.

Prince William and Kate Middleton to join too? Besides celebs, the wedding might also be attended by the Royals, such as Prince William and Kate Middleton. Previously, when asked about being invited to the Swift-Kelce wedding, Prince William told Heard FM: “No comment.” He also said, “I’m hoping and I’m sure there might be an invitation around, but we’ll see.”

Also Read | Is Taylor Swift getting married on July 4? New report has fans talking

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding According to Page Six, the wedding will be held on 3 July in New York City. However, the couple has not commented about any wedding details publicly amid several speculations on the internet.

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If reports are true, the wedding will take place during an already busy week in NYC as the city will be celebrating the 250th anniversary of the country's independence with fireworks, tall ships, and other events on the Fourth of July.

Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs athlete announced their engagement in August last year with dreamy pictures from the proposal. “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” it read.

“Because he's just my favorite person I've ever met, no offense to everyone else I’ve ever met," Taylor Swift talked about Kelce during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon after her engagement.

She added, "The fact that this is the person I get to hang out with every day forever, that's the whole thing of it, that's the win, and this represents that."

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Ever since then, the couple has been super private about their wedding.

Talking about her wedding plans back then, Swift had said that it wasn't her top priority at the time. But she said that once ready, she would think about it. "I think it will be fun to plan," she dropped some hints.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.