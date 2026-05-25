Krispy Kreme data breach settlement: Who is eligible? How can customers claim up to $3,500? Know deadline & more

Krispy Kreme customers and employees affected by a 2024 data breach may be eligible for compensation under a proposed $1.6 million class-action settlement, with the deadline to file claims set for 22 June, according to the official settlement website.

The settlement stems from a lawsuit alleging that Krispy Kreme failed to adequately protect sensitive personal information during a cyberattack disclosed in November 2024. Krispy Kreme has denied wrongdoing, but agreed to settle the claims to avoid continued litigation, according to ClassAction.

According to the settlement website, US residents who received a notice from Krispy Kreme informing them that their personal information may have been compromised are eligible to participate in the settlement. The compromised data allegedly included names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and financial account-related information.

Eligible class members can apply for two kinds of cash payments. People who experienced documented losses related to fraud or identity theft linked to the breach can claim reimbursement of up to $3,500. The settlement administrator said claimants must provide documents such as bank statements, receipts, invoices, phone records or other proof of unreimbursed expenses connected to the breach.

Who is eligible and how to file a claim Those who did not suffer documented losses may still qualify for an estimated cash payment of around $75, according to the settlement FAQ page. The final amount may vary depending on the number of valid claims submitted.

In addition to cash compensation, all eligible class members can receive one year of free credit monitoring services. The settlement website states that affected individuals will need the activation code included in their notice to enrol in the service.

Fox 5 Atlanta reported that the deadline to submit claims is approaching and highlighted that some eligible individuals could receive payments of up to $3,500 under the settlement terms.

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Claims can be submitted online through the official Krispy Kreme Data Incident Settlement website or mailed to the settlement administrator in Portland, Oregon. The deadline to file a claim is 22 June.

The settlement administrator added that class members who wish to exclude themselves from the settlement or object to its terms must do so by 6 June.

A final approval hearing in the case is scheduled for 6 July, in a federal court in Charlotte, North Carolina. According to the settlement website, payments and benefits will only be distributed if the court grants final approval and any appeals are resolved.