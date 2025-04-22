Kristi Noem’s bag with $3,000 Cash, Passport stolen during family dinner outing at Washington DC restaurant

US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s personal bag was stolen during a family dinner at a Washington, DC, restaurant on Sunday, according to a report.

Advertisement

The bag reportedly contained $3,000 in cash, her driver’s license, passport, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) badge, makeup, checks, prescription medication, and apartment keys, CNN first reported.

According to security footage reviewed by the Secret Service, a white man wearing a surgical mask was seen taking the bag and exiting the restaurant, the report stated.

Secret Service investigation underway A person familiar with the matter said, as per the report, the Secret Service has launched an investigation to determine whether any of Secretary Noem’s financial instruments have been used since the theft.

“Her entire family was in town including her children and grandchildren – she was using the withdrawal to treat her family to dinner, activities, and Easter gifts,” a DHS spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Advertisement

Noem confirms theft at Easter Egg Roll When asked about the theft during her appearance at the White House Easter Egg Roll, Noem, 53, confirmed the incident. “Yes, it happened, and the matter is still unresolved,” she told reporters, without offering further detail.

Read More

High-profile role in Border Security Kristi Noem, the former South Dakota governor, assumed the role of DHS secretary in late January and has quickly become a prominent personality in President Donald Trump’s second-term efforts to enforce strict border security.