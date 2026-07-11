Kristi Noem to divorce husband Bryon Noem over his alleged online cross-dressing activity, mother reveals: Report

Former US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has begun divorce proceedings against her husband, Bryon Noem, after revelations about his alleged secret online cross-dressing activity, according to a report.

The report cited Noem's mother, Corinne Arnold, who said the couple's 34-year marriage had reached its end following the controversy.

'We knew this was coming': Noem's mother Speaking to the Daily Mail, Arnold said the family had anticipated the split.

"It has been difficult, but we knew this was coming, that they were going to get divorced," Arnold said.

She recalled speaking to her daughter during a family birthday celebration shortly after the allegations surfaced.

"Finally, I said: 'What's the deal? Are you going to get together again?' And she said: 'No. No. We're going to get a divorce,'" Arnold told the Daily Mail.

Arnold said Noem had already hired a lawyer from to handle the proceedings.

Allegations against Bryon Noem The Daily Mail reported in March that Bryon Noem had allegedly participated in online "bimbofication" fetish communities, sharing images of himself dressed in women's clothing. The publication said security experts had raised concerns that the alleged activity could have exposed Kristi Noem to potential blackmail risks while she held high office.

According to the report, Bryon Noem moved out of the family's home in Castlewood, South Dakota, after the allegations became public and is now living about 20 miles away while continuing to run his insurance business.

Family reacts to split Arnold told the Daily Mail that she was saddened by the divorce but understood her daughter's decision.

"I feel bad, sick that they're getting a divorce, but what else can you do?" she said.

She added that Bryon had been part of the family for decades and remained loved by his grandchildren.

"The sad part is that he's a grandpa. And the little kiddies love him. We all love him, like you would your family," Arnold said.

No public comment The Daily Mail reported that both Kristi Noem and Bryon Noem declined to comment on the divorce.