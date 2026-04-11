Kristi Noem's husband enrolled in ‘much needed’ 40-day ‘sexual behaviour’ rehab but didn't complete, claims report

Former United States Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem’s husband Bryon Noem had enrolled in a Christian rehabilitation programme focused on “sexual behaviour” earlier in January, before allegations surfaced about his alleged fetish and cross-dressing, according to a new report.

Bryon reportedly joined a 40-day course at “Pure Desire Ministries”, an organisation that says it helps men “stop unwanted behaviors and restore broken relationships”, but he did not complete the programme. The claim was made by commentator and former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly on her podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show, where she cited a woman who said she had exchanged text messages with him.

Bryon's messages reportedly sent on January 12 read, “I’m entering a therapy programme. Much needed and much overdue. 40 days."

It added, "I appreciate the conversations we had in getting to know you better. You seem like a great person,' it added. 'I'm a work in progress!"

Kelly claimed the two began the exchange after he commented on the woman’s “large breasts”.

The Daily Mail had earlier reported details of Bryon Noem’s alleged activities, stating that he was involved in a “bimbofication” fetish and had sent large sums of money, along with images of himself aiming for a “Barbie doll”-like look, to various female models online.

Also Read | Biggest controversies involving former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem

The 56-year-old, in one image, was reportedly seen wearing pink hotpants and a flesh-coloured spandex top padded with balloons to create an exaggerated appearance.

Following the initial reports, several women have come forward saying they had interactions with Bryon. Based on text messages shared by Kelly, he said he had joined the programme, which uses a “12-step” approach, to seek help for an “addiction.” The Pure Desire Ministries website states that its programmes are “biblically based and clinically informed.”

“Pure Desire offers Christian counseling for pornography use, compulsive sexual behavior, betrayal trauma, intimacy disorders, and relationship issues centered around mismanaged sexual behavior,” the website stated.

(Livemint couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the claims)

During the exchange, Bryon reportedly told the woman that he was “a work in progress,” while also discussing breast implants. Last month, it was reported that he had informed an online fetish model he wanted to marry her just five days after his wife was removed as Homeland Security Secretary.

Bryon's alleged message to Raccagno after Noem's ouster Nicole Raccagno—who goes by the Instagram handle “plastictrophybimbo”, told the Mail that Bryon revealed he was in love with her and had been sending her regular payments in exchange for videos since 2020.

According to the Mail, five days after Kristi Noem was dismissed by President Donald Trump, Bryon Noem allegedly told Raccagno on March 10, “I seem to be falling in love with you. I do love you.”

He allegedly offered to provide her with money for breast enhancement in messages from that day, further stating, “You're the one that I love. I would love to marry you.”