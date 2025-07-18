Kristin Cabot’s old post about Andy Byron goes viral after Coldplay concert, ‘I have been energised…’

Kristin Cabot has gone viral after she was “caught cheating”. The HR head at Astronomer was seen getting cosy with her married boss, Andy Byron, during a Coldplay concert.

While the moment was caught on the big screen, older LinkedIn posts about her work strategy are now being discussed.

On LinkedIn, she claimed she builds trust with everyone, from CEOs to assistants. She praised Byron and said she was excited about helping employees grow.

“An influential leader and fearless change-agent, I lead by example and win trust with employees of all levels, from CEOs to managers to assistants. I pride myself on creating innovative systems and processes that attract top talent, while aligning an organisation’s people around its mission and values,” says her LinkedIn bio.

After joining Astronomer as Chief People Officer, she wrote, “I have been energised in my conversations with Andy Byron and the Astronomer leadership team about the opportunities that exist here, including aiding our employees’ career development.”

“I prefer to think of my role as people strategy versus traditional human resources, as the real magic happens when you align the people strategy with the business strategy,” she added.

CEO Andy Byron was highly impressed with Cabot's “exceptional leadership and deep expertise in talent management”.

“She is a proven leader at multiple growth-stage companies, and her passion for fostering diverse, collaborative workplaces makes her a perfect fit for Astronomer,” the New York Post quoted him as stating in a press release.

Who is Kristin Cabot? Kristin Cabot is an experienced HR leader, currently serving as Chief People Officer at Astronomer since November 2024. Before this, she held the same role at Neo4j for nearly four years.