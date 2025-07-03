Kylie Page death: Reason of adult actor's death REVEALED, cops rule out foul play

Kylie Page, the American adult film actor who was found dead in her Los Angeles home on June 25 at 28 years of age, reportedly died of a drug overdose. The police said they found ‘sexual photos’, but have ruled out foul play.

She was found deceased in her LA apartment by law enforcement officers who were responding to a welfare check call from one of her friends.

How did Kylie Page die? Los Angeles law enforcement officials reportedly found fentanyl and drug paraphernalia in Kylie Page's room, according to the latest TMZ report.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid commonly prescribed for severe cancer-related pain and is estimated to be 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine. Addicts reportedly resort to fentanyl when heroin or oxycodone no longer delivers the desired high.

The adult star's death is being investigated as a drug overdose, law enforcement sources told TMZ. The source added that no foul play is suspected at this stage.

However, no official cause of Kylie Page's death has yet been given, said the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner.

The officials also found photos, many of a sexual nature, featuring Kylie alongside various men were scattered around the room.

Who was Kylie Page? Born as Kylie Pylant, Kylie Page shot to fame with her feature in the 2017 Netflix mini-series on the pornography industry – Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On.

In the show, Kylie candidly opened up about her experiences and struggles, including substance use.

Since her debut in the adult film industry in 2016, Kylie has acted in around 200 adult films and worked with major adult entertainment companies, including Brazzers.

Fundraiser for Kylie Page A fundraiser campaign has been raised by her family to facilitate the transport of Kylie Page's mortal remains to her hometown in Tulsa, Oklahoma and cover funeral expenses.

