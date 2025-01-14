LA fires: The deadly and destructive wildfires in Los Angeles that began on January 7 have reportedly claimed 24 lives so far. More than 12,000 structures have been destroyed, and many are missing. Check out the devastating impact of wildfires in Los Angeles through pictures. The losses reportedly amount to $275 billion.
Firefighters bump fists to extinguish the last embers in the hills of Mandeville Canyon in Los Angeles, California. The Palisades Fire burned part of the Mandeville Canyon on January 13, 2025. A huge village has come up on the sands of a Malibu beach, which is a temporary home to thousands of firefighters from all over North America, according to AFP. Nearly 5,000 first responders interact among trailers and tents. They are provided calorie-heavy breakfasts by residents.
A full moon turned orange due to the Eaton Fire's smoke, rising above the Angeles National Forest mountains north of Altadena, California, on January 13, 2025. Firefighters were battling devastating wildfires on January 13 that destroyed Los Angeles and killed at least 24 people. The danger still persists with expected strong winds that could aggravate the fire.
Several homes and cars were burnt amid the wildfires in Pacific Palisades Bowl Mobile Estates in Los Angeles, California, on January 13, 2025.
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at an apartment that burns during the Eaton fire in the Altadena area of Los Angeles County, California, on January 8, 2025. Over 1,000 buildings have burned in multiple wildfires that have erupted around America's second-biggest city, forcing tens of thousands of people from their homes.
Evacuees from the Eaton Fire gathered at a donation centre in Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California, on January 13, 2025. US officials warned that "dangerous and strong" winds were set to push deadly wildfires further through Los Angeles residential areas on January 12 as firefighters struggled to progress against the flames. The fire has reduced whole neighbourhoods to ashes and left thousands without homes.
