LA fire: Death toll reaches 24, over 12,000 structures damaged, nearly $275 billion loss in Los Angeles | Photos

LA fire: Death toll reaches 24, over 12,000 structures damaged, nearly $275 billion loss in Los Angeles | Photos

The Los Angeles wildfires, which began on January 7, have devastated neighborhoods, killed 24 individuals, and displaced thousands. Firefighters are battling the flames, with strong winds expected to exacerbate the situation. Evacuees are gathering at shelters for support and supplies.

LA fire: Flames and smoke from the Palisades Fire surround a home in the community of Topanga, California.

LA fires: The deadly and destructive wildfires in Los Angeles that began on January 7 have reportedly claimed 24 lives so far. More than 12,000 structures have been destroyed, and many are missing. Check out the devastating impact of wildfires in Los Angeles through pictures. The losses reportedly amount to $275 billion.

Firefighters at the hills of Mandeville Canyon
Firefighters after extinguishing fire at the last embers in the hills of Mandeville Canyon after the Palisades Fire burned part of it,

Firefighters bump fists to extinguish the last embers in the hills of Mandeville Canyon in Los Angeles, California. The Palisades Fire burned part of the Mandeville Canyon on January 13, 2025. A huge village has come up on the sands of a Malibu beach, which is a temporary home to thousands of firefighters from all over North America, according to AFP. Nearly 5,000 first responders interact among trailers and tents. They are provided calorie-heavy breakfasts by residents.

Full moon
A full moon, orange from the smoke of the Eaton Fire.

A full moon turned orange due to the Eaton Fire's smoke, rising above the Angeles National Forest mountains north of Altadena, California, on January 13, 2025. Firefighters were battling devastating wildfires on January 13 that destroyed Los Angeles and killed at least 24 people. The danger still persists with expected strong winds that could aggravate the fire.

Charred homes
Charred homes and burnt cars in Pacific Palisades Bowl Mobile Estates.

Several homes and cars were burnt amid the wildfires in Pacific Palisades Bowl Mobile Estates in Los Angeles, California, on January 13, 2025.

Firefighters

Firefighters work as an apartment building burns.

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at an apartment that burns during the Eaton fire in the Altadena area of Los Angeles County, California, on January 8, 2025. Over 1,000 buildings have burned in multiple wildfires that have erupted around America's second-biggest city, forcing tens of thousands of people from their homes.

Evacuated people
Evacuees from the Eaton Fire.

Evacuees from the Eaton Fire gathered at a donation centre in Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California, on January 13, 2025. US officials warned that "dangerous and strong" winds were set to push deadly wildfires further through Los Angeles residential areas on January 12 as firefighters struggled to progress against the flames. The fire has reduced whole neighbourhoods to ashes and left thousands without homes.

