More than a week into what could become the costliest wildfires in US history, anxious Los Angeles-area residents are holding onto hope for a favorable shift in winds expected Thursday, seeking relief from the ongoing threat to their homes and lives.

As reported by the Associated Press, the fires, which started on January 7, have claimed at least 25 lives, left nearly 30 missing, and destroyed thousands of homes. Fuelled by dry Santa Ana winds, the blazes have scorched 63 square miles of land, forcing evacuations, straining firefighting resources, and leaving many without power or safe drinking water. Investigators are still working to determine the fire's cause.

While government agencies have yet to release preliminary damage estimates, AccuWeather has projected the cost of the wildfires and economic losses to range between $250 billion and $275 billion. As winds strengthened on Wednesday, anxiety gripped the region, but a shift in winds expected on Friday offers a glimmer of hope.

Strong winds kick up Winds gusted up to 35 mph (56 kph) along the coast and valleys, and as high as 55 mph (89 kph) in the mountains around Los Angeles early Wednesday, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Todd Hall. A red-flag warning was already in effect, but the NWS issued a rare warning about a “particularly dangerous situation” due to severe fire conditions, AP reported.

While the warning expired by Wednesday afternoon, dry conditions and gusty winds are expected to persist into Thursday, especially in the mountain areas, keeping the fire danger high.

Southern California’s winds typically flow onshore from the Pacific, carrying moist air onto land. The Santa Ana winds are warm currents that move in the opposite direction. They usually occur from September through May.

Water safety worries The wildfires have caused significant damage to sewer, water, and power infrastructure across the region, with several utilities declaring drinking water unsafe until extensive testing confirms its safety. Toxic chemicals from the fires may have contaminated the damaged water systems, and experts warn that filtering or boiling the water will not eliminate the harmful substances.

Thousands remain evacuated or without power Over 82,000 people from highly populated neighbourhoods, including Pacific Palisades, Altadena and others, remained under evacuation orders Wednesday. Another 90,400 people have been warned that they might have to evacuate.

An overnight curfew remains in effect for evacuated areas, and violators have been arrested, authorities said, as reported by AP.

More than 120,000 customers in the Los Angeles metropolitan area were without power Wednesday afternoon. Nearly 100,000 of those were Southern California Edison customers in Ventura, Los Angeles, San Bernadino, and Riverside counties.

The company posted on social media, “Due to unsafe conditions, restoration may take longer than usual.”

Entertainment impacts The wildfires, which began just two days after the Golden Globes, hit during the heart of awards season in Hollywood, typically a time of glitz and celebration in the entertainment capital. With much of the usual film promotion and campaigning on hold, the Academy Awards remain scheduled for March 2, but the Film Academy has delayed its nominations announcement and canceled its annual nominees' luncheon due to the ongoing crisis.