The Los Angeles wildfire continues to threaten neighborhoods, killing at least 16 people and destroying over 12,000 structures. While 11% of the Palisades fire is contained, strong winds are complicating firefighting efforts,

Los Angeles wildfire: After a week of destroying a massive chunk of Los Angeles, Palisades fires may expand to the previously untouched neighbourhoods of Brentwood and Encino. Los Angeles Fire Department has utilised all its resources to curb the massive blaze which has killed at least sixteen people so far.

According to CNN, 11% of the coastal Palisades fire has been curbed, but firefighters are unable to contain the wildfire in a fixed area. Ramped up winds are pushing Los Angeles fire to untouched neighbouring Brentwood and other communities near the Getty Center and UCLA.

Los Angeles Wildfire: Top 10 Updates -According to Agence France-Presse, at least 16 people have been confirmed dead in the Los Angeles fire. The natural disaster has left communities in ruins and testing the mettle of thousands of firefighters -- and millions of California residents.

-The arduous efforts of the Los Angeles Fire Department fell short on Saturday when the Palisades Fire continued to grow, raising concerns about a neighbouring area.

-LA fire is inching closer towards the priceless collections of the Getty Center art museum and north to the densely populated San Fernando Valley. "We're a nervous wreck," Sarah Cohen told the Los Angeles Times of the threat to her Tarzana home.

-Amid the ongoing efforts to curb LA fires, the Walt Disney Company has stepped forward to donate $15 million for the relief and rescue work for wildfire victims, reported Hollywood Reporter.

-"As this tragedy continues to unfold, The Walt Disney Company is committed to supporting our community and our employees as we all work together to recover and rebuild from this unbelievable devastation," the report quoted Disney CEO Bob Iger.

-Unfavourable weather conditions have made it more difficult for the fire department to control LA fires. Ramped-up winds are already pushing Palisades fires to the east.

-"Critical fire-weather conditions will unfortunately ramp up again today for southern California and last through at least early next week," the National Weather Service said. "This may lead to the spread of ongoing fires as well as the development of new ones."

-The death toll is in double digits, but a larger number of Los Angeles residents are at the risk of severe health issues due to the smoke of LA fires. Survivors have been cautioned to not spend time outside or to wear a mask to avoid inhaling toxic particles from the thick smoke that wreathes the city.

-More than 12,000 structures have been turned into ashes because of LA fires, many of them are houses, outbuildings, RVs, vehicles and sheds, reported AFP.