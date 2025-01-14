LA fires: The wildfire in California have destroyed thousands of homes and killed at least 24 people. In less than a week, four fires around the nation’s second-biggest city have scorched more than 62 square miles (160 square kilometers), roughly three times the size of Manhattan. The Eaton Fire near Pasadena is roughly one-third contained, while the largest blaze in Pacific Palisades on the coast is far less contained.

LA fires: Strong winds to hit LA? What does forecast say The winds are predicted to pick up late Monday into early Tuesday, but they are not expected to reach hurricane-force like last week, report by Associated Press stated. However, they could ground firefighting aircraft, LA County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said, warning if winds reach 70 mph (112 kph), “it’s going to be very difficult to contain that fire."

Fire officials urged residents in high-risk areas to leave their homes if they feel threatened, without waiting for official evacuation orders, the report stated.

According to the National Weather Service, weather will be “particularly dangerous” on Tuesday, when wind gusts could reach 65 mph (105 kph). It said that a large part of Southern California around Los Angeles is under this extreme fire danger warning through Wednesday, including densely populated Thousand Oaks, Northridge and Simi Valley.

LA Fires: What measures are being taken in response to strong winds warning? Additional water tankers and scores of firefighters arrived at the Los Angeles area on Monday ahead of fierce winds that were forecast to return.