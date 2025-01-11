Catastrophic wildfires, fueled by a dangerous combination of "exceptional dryness" and strong winds, continued to ravage South California on Saturday.

Amid the chaos, California Governor Gavin Newsom called for a probe into "loss of water pressure to local fire hydrants and the reported unavailability of water supplies from the Santa Ynez Reservoir".

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley said in an emotional interview with Fox 11 that her department’s budget was cut and "it did impact our ability to provide service".