LA fires: 'Superheroes don't always wear a cape' – Yuri Williams dons Deadpool' suit, hauls $2,000 worth of toys to Los Angeles donation center. As Los Angeles remains under the grip of ferocious wildfires, Yuri Williams continues to make an impact through acts of kindness while wearing a superhero costume.

Yuri Williams, known for his non-profit organization 'AFutureSuperHero And Friends', donned a 'Deadpool' costume and hauled $2,000 worth of toys to a temporary Los Angeles-area donation center, hoping to bring cheer to people displaced by this week's devastating wildfires, Reuters reported.

Yuri Williams wears Deadpool costume

Williams was one of hundreds offering help at a donation center staged at the Santa Anita Park racetrack in Arcadia, a city close to the Eaton Fire. "Hi, Deadpool!," a child waved and shouted as Williams offered them crayons, street chalk, board games and more.

"People need a distraction, and I'm here to be the distraction," Williams was quoted by Reuters as saying. He promised to be back on Monday. "Maybe I'll bring Wolverine with me," he said.

At least 24 people have been killed in the wildfires that continue to ravage across South California since last week. More powerful winds were expected to trigger new wildfires that could set back the recent progress made in containing blazes in the Los Angeles area that have destroyed thousands of homes.

Who is Yuri Williams? Yuri Williams is a founder of 'A Future Superhero And Friends' non-profit organisation. Hailing from South Central L.A., William's life's mission is to honor his "mother's memory by spreading love and compassion to those in need," he told Filmfreewat.com.

His organisation extends services to animals, the elderly, the houseless, veterans, children with disabilities, special needs individuals, and those facing life-threatening illnesses.

Yuri Williams's organisation has partnered with several top-end companies such as Dominoes, Honda and Walmart, as per the website.

On the organization's website, Williams explains how he came up with the idea and "A FUTURE SUPERHERO AND FRIENDS was born".

"...Lynda C.Hubbard is my mother and she passed away from Cancer in 2009. That might have been the worst year of my life. It took me five years to some what recover from losing the person who taught me everything," Williams said.

"During the five year process, I came up with an idea to help the underserved in my community. I came up with an idea to feed the elderly, children, veterans and the homeless, and also visit ill children dressed as Spider-Man. They loved it and that’s when the idea of the non profit A FUTURE SUPERHERO AND FRIENDS was born," he added.