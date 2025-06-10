'Clean Trump's mess': LA protest continues, US President orders 700 Marines, 2,000 more National Guard members

Pentagon is expected to deploy about 700 active-duty Marines to Los Angeles from southern California in the wake of protests against immigration authorities, three US officials said Monday. Meanwhile, California officials sued US President Donald Trump, seeking to roll back the administration's National Guard deployment.

According to reports, Trump has ordered the Department of Defense to deploy an additional 2,000 California National Guard members to the Los Angeles area to support US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) amid ongoing protests in the city.

The extraordinary mobilisation of 700 full-time professional military personnel – who join hundreds of National Guard troops already there – looked likely to stoke tensions in a city with a huge Latino population.

Here's all you need to know about Trump's deployment of National Guard troops to LA immigration protests: