Labor Day 2025: Trump vows to protect US jobs, promotes ‘Buy American, Hire American’ agenda

President Donald Trump issued his official Labor Day proclamation praising the resilience of American workers while promising to continue policies aimed at strengthening US manufacturing and protecting domestic jobs.

Advertisement

In the proclamation, Trump said America’s success has always been built on the determination of its workforce.

“From the earliest settlers, who laid the foundations of a new Nation to the innovators who built our railroads, steel mills, and skyscrapers, America’s greatness has always rested in the strength of its workforce,” he wrote.

Calling workers “the beating heart of our economy,” Trump praised professions across industries, from welders and nurses to truckers and farmers.

Criticism of past policies Trump used the proclamation to take aim at past administrations, accusing them of undermining US industries.

“In recent decades, a corrupt political class allowed our manufacturing base to decline. Our jobs were shipped to distant shores, our industries decimated, and our communities weakened,” he said.

Advertisement

‘Buy American, Hire American’ agenda The President said those policies ended with his return to the White House in January 2025.

“Every day, my Administration is restoring the dignity of labor and putting the American worker first,” Trump declared.

He pointed to new trade deals, tariff collections, and efforts to revive industrial cities: “We are amassing hundreds of billions of dollars in tariff revenue and ensuring that every product of American craftsmanship is appreciated for its true value in overseas markets.”

Jobs for American-born workers Trump emphasised that new opportunities would benefit US citizens directly.

“Under my leadership, we are bringing jobs back to America — and those jobs are going to American-born workers,” he said, while highlighting record job creation and higher take-home pay.

Advertisement

Renewed commitment on Labor Day Concluding the proclamation, Trump reaffirmed his pledge to defend US labor: “This Labor Day, we renew our pledge to protect American jobs and defend the dignity of American labor — and we proudly acknowledge the vital role that our workers play in our past, present, and glorious American future.”

Labor Day 2025: Honoring the American workforce Labor Day, observed each year on the first Monday of September, is a national holiday dedicated to honoring the contributions of American workers and the labor movement. It marks both a celebration of the nation’s workforce and the unofficial end of summer.

Origins of Labor Day The holiday traces its roots to the late 19th century, when labor unions organized parades and rallies to push for fair wages, safer working conditions, and shorter workdays. The first Labor Day was celebrated in 1882 in New York City, and by 1894, it became a federal holiday following widespread labor strikes.

Advertisement

A day of tribute Today, Labor Day is celebrated with parades, community gatherings, and family events across the country. It serves as a reminder of the central role that workers — from factory employees and teachers to healthcare professionals and service staff — play in building and sustaining the American economy.

Beyond honoring past struggles, Labor Day highlights ongoing issues for workers, including job security, fair wages, and workplace rights. The day also showcases the resilience of the American workforce in the face of economic shifts, globalization, and technological change.

Tradition and reflection While many Americans enjoy barbecues, outdoor festivals, and retail sales during the long weekend, the holiday remains at its core a tribute to labor. It offers a moment to reflect on the dignity of work and the values of fairness, opportunity, and perseverance that continue to shape the nation.