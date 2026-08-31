Labor Day 2026: Date, history, origins, significance. Is it a federal holiday? Are schools closed?

Labor Day 2026 will be observed in the United States on Monday (September 7). The annual holiday honours the contributions and achievements of American workers and is traditionally observed on the first Monday of September.

Unlike some holidays that fall on a fixed date, Labor Day moves between September 1 and September 7 depending on the calendar. In 2026, it falls on September 7.

When is Labor Day 2026? Labor Day 2026 will be celebrated on Monday, September 7, 2026

It will be a three-day holiday weekend, with many Americans having Saturday, September 5, Sunday, September 6 and Monday, September 7 off.

The US Office of Personnel Management lists September 7 as Labor Day on the official 2026 federal holiday calendar.

Why is Labor Day so late this year? Labor Day is not tied to a particular date. Under US law, it is observed on the first Monday of September.

In 2026, September 1 falls on a Tuesday. Therefore, the first Monday of the month comes six days later, on September 7.

For comparison:

2025: September 1

2026: September 7

2027: September 6

What is Labor Day? Labor Day is an annual US holiday celebrating the social and economic achievements of American workers. It emerged from the labour movement of the late 19th century, when workers and labour activists pushed for better working conditions and greater recognition of the contribution of working people.

Today, Labor Day is both a national holiday and a major part of American culture. It is commonly associated with family gatherings, parades, barbecues, travel and the unofficial end of summer.

When did Labor Day begin? History and origin The origins of Labor Day can be traced to New York City in 1882.

The first Labor Day celebration was held on September 5, 1882, when the Central Labor Union organised a parade and other events to recognise workers. Thousands of workers participated in the event.

There is some debate over who should receive credit for proposing Labor Day. Peter J. McGuire, a prominent union leader and co-founder of the American Federation of Labor, has traditionally been credited with the idea. However, more recent historical research has pointed to Matthew Maguire, a machinist and Central Labor Union secretary, as a possible founder.

The idea spread rapidly.

Oregon became the first state to officially recognise Labor Day in 1887, followed by several other states. By 1894, 23 additional states had adopted the holiday.

How did Labor Day become a federal holiday? On June 28, 1894, President Grover Cleveland signed legislation making the first Monday of September a national legal holiday.

The move came during a period of intense labour unrest in the US. The Pullman Strike of 1894, a major railroad-related labour dispute, had resulted in violence and federal intervention. Labor Day's establishment came amid efforts to address tensions between workers, employers and the government.

The law established the first Monday in September as Labor Day, the arrangement that continues today.

Why do we celebrate Labor Day? Labor Day is celebrated to recognise the contribution of American workers to the country's economy, prosperity and society.

The holiday has its roots in a period when American workers were campaigning for better pay, shorter working hours, safer workplaces and stronger labour rights.

While the nature of work has changed dramatically since the 1880s, Labor Day continues to serve as an annual reminder of the role workers play in building and sustaining the US economy.

The US Department of Labor describes it as a celebration of the social and economic achievements of American workers.

Is Labor Day a federal holiday in the US? Yes. Labor Day is a federal holiday in the United States.

It is specifically included among the legal public holidays under US federal law, which states that Labor Day is observed on the first Monday of September.

In 2026, federal offices will therefore observe Labor Day on Monday, September 7. Government offices and many banks and financial institutions are generally closed, although private businesses can decide independently whether to remain open.

Is school closed on Labor Day? Generally, yes. Most US public schools are closed on Labor Day.

Because Labor Day is a federal holiday and is widely recognised as a public holiday, school districts typically do not hold classes on the day.

However, school calendars are determined by individual school districts and states, so parents and students should check their local academic calendar for confirmation.