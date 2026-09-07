Labor Day 7 September 2026: What is open and what is closed in the US today?

Labor Day is observed annually on the first Monday of September and honors the contributions and achievements of American workers. The holiday has its roots in the labor movement of the late 19th century.

The first Labor Day celebration was held in New York City on September 5, 1882, when around 10,000 workers marched in a parade organized by the Central Labor Union and the Knights of Labor. Several cities and states subsequently adopted laws recognizing the holiday.

More than a decade later, President Grover Cleveland signed legislation on June 28, 1894, establishing the first Monday of September as a national legal holiday.

This year, Labor Day falls on Monday, September 7, with the holiday weekend running from Saturday, September 5, through Monday, September 7.

While many workers have the day off, most consumer-facing businesses are operating, with several retailers also offering Labor Day sales and promotions.

What is closed on Labor Day 2026? Government offices, schools and courts

Most federal and state government offices are closed on Monday. Post offices, courts and many schools are also closed in observance of the federal holiday.

Are banks open on Labor Day? Most US bank branches are closed on Monday (September 7).

Because Labor Day is a federal holiday, consumers should expect most physical bank branches to be shut. However, ATMs and online banking services generally remain available.

Some transactions, deposits and other banking services may not be processed until the next business day, so customers should check with their individual bank for specific arrangements.

Are post offices open on Labor Day? Will mail be delivered? No. USPS post offices are closed on Labor Day, and regular mail delivery is suspended.

The US Postal Service observes Labor Day as a holiday, meaning retail services at post offices and regular mail delivery will not be available on September 7.

UPS and FedEx also do not provide their standard pickup and delivery services on Labor Day, although certain critical or specialized services may remain available.

Is the stock market open on Labor Day? No. US stock markets are closed on Monday, September 7.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq are closed for Labor Day and will reopen on Tuesday, September 8.

The US bond market is also closed on September 7.

Are grocery stores open on Labor Day? Yes. Most major grocery stores are open on Labor Day, although individual locations may operate with modified hours.

Kroger stores are generally open during regular hours, while pharmacy and clinic hours can vary. Major chains including Walmart, Publix, Trader Joe's and Meijer have traditionally remained open on Labor Day.

Customers should check their local store's hours before heading out.

Are restaurants open on Labor Day? Yes. Most major restaurant chains remain open on Labor Day.

Restaurants and chains including McDonald's, Starbucks, Chipotle, Chick-fil-A, Dunkin' and Wendy's are generally open, although individual locations may have different holiday hours.

It is best to check the restaurant's app or website before visiting.

Are retail stores open on Labor Day? Most major US retailers are open on Labor Day.

Consumers can generally shop at chains such as Home Depot, Lowe's, Best Buy, IKEA, Target, TJ Maxx and Bass Pro Shop. Many retailers also use the holiday weekend to offer promotional sales and discounts.