A star-studded lineup of musicians, first responders, and wildfire survivors came together for FireAid, a massive benefit concert on Thursday night. Held across two venues—Kia Forum and Intuit Dome—the event raised millions for those affected by the devastating LA-area wildfires. The six-hour spectacle featured emotional performances, powerful survivor testimonies, and a call to action for donations.

Nirvana reunion steals the dhow One of the night’s biggest surprises was a Nirvana reunion, with St. Vincent, Kim Gordon, and Joan Jett stepping in for the late Kurt Cobain. The group performed “Breed,” “School,” and “Territorial Pissings,” electrifying the audience. Drummer Dave Grohl's daughter, Violet, delivered a stirring rendition of “All Apologies.”

Lady Gaga debuts emotional new song Lady Gaga closed the night with an emotionally charged set featuring “Shallow” and “Always Remember Us This Way.” She also debuted a new song, co-written with her fiancé, businessman Michael Polansky.

“All I need is time,” she sang in the folk-infused chorus. “To heal my broken wings and then I'll soar.”

Green Day and Billie Eilish open the event Green Day kicked off the concert with “Last Night on Earth,” before bringing Billie Eilish onstage for a heartfelt performance. “If I lose everything in the fire / I’m sending all my love to you,” the lyrics resonated with the audience.

Billy Crystal brings humor and perspective Actor Billy Crystal, who lost his Pacific Palisades home in the fires, served as the event’s host.

“Our goal is simple tonight—to spend more money than the Dodgers spent on free agents,” he joked. Crystal also revealed that U2 made the night’s first major donation of $1 million.

Southern California spirit on display The Red Hot Chili Peppers brought California pride to the stage, with Flea doing a handstand in a Speedo before performing “Dani California,” “Californication,” and “Under the Bridge.” Dr. Dre, joined by Anderson .Paak and Sheila E., energized the crowd with “Still D.R.E.” and “California Love.”

Joni Mitchell delivered a haunting rendition of “Both Sides Now,” and No Doubt reunited for “I’m Just a Girl,” “Don’t Speak,” and “Spiderwebs.” Katy Perry, carrying the California state flag, performed “Rise,” “Roar,” and “California Gurls.”

Fire survivors share their stories Between performances, survivors shared their harrowing experiences. The Williams family, who lost four homes in Altadena, spoke about their struggles and resilience. Folk rock band Dawes, who were personally affected by the Eaton fire, performed an emotional set.

“We’re appreciative of this moment. I hope people remember this concert forever,” said Scott Jones, who attended with his daughter, both wearing “First Responders” T-shirts.

Donations double thanks to matching pledge Throughout the event, viewers were encouraged to donate via FireAidLA.org. Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and his wife Connie pledged to match all donations, effectively doubling contributions.

“All of the proceeds will go directly to those affected,” Crystal emphasized. “This is about rebuilding lives.”

