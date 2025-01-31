Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, and other music icons unite for FireAid concert to help raise funds for LA wildfire victims

  • FireAid, a star-studded benefit concert raised millions for LA wildfire victims. The event featured emotional performances, including a surprise Nirvana reunion, Lady Gaga debuting a new song, and Billy Crystal hosting with humor. Fire survivors shared their stories.

Billie Joe Armstrong, from left, Tre Cool, and Mike Dirnt of Green Day perform during the FireAid benefit concert on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

A star-studded lineup of musicians, first responders, and wildfire survivors came together for FireAid, a massive benefit concert on Thursday night. Held across two venues—Kia Forum and Intuit Dome—the event raised millions for those affected by the devastating LA-area wildfires. The six-hour spectacle featured emotional performances, powerful survivor testimonies, and a call to action for donations.

Nirvana reunion steals the dhow

One of the night’s biggest surprises was a Nirvana reunion, with St. Vincent, Kim Gordon, and Joan Jett stepping in for the late Kurt Cobain. The group performed “Breed,” “School,” and “Territorial Pissings,” electrifying the audience. Drummer Dave Grohl's daughter, Violet, delivered a stirring rendition of “All Apologies.”

Lady Gaga debuts emotional new song

Lady Gaga closed the night with an emotionally charged set featuring “Shallow” and “Always Remember Us This Way.” She also debuted a new song, co-written with her fiancé, businessman Michael Polansky.

“All I need is time,” she sang in the folk-infused chorus. “To heal my broken wings and then I'll soar.”

Green Day and Billie Eilish open the event

Green Day kicked off the concert with “Last Night on Earth,” before bringing Billie Eilish onstage for a heartfelt performance. “If I lose everything in the fire / I’m sending all my love to you,” the lyrics resonated with the audience.

Billy Crystal brings humor and perspective

Actor Billy Crystal, who lost his Pacific Palisades home in the fires, served as the event’s host.

“Our goal is simple tonight—to spend more money than the Dodgers spent on free agents,” he joked. Crystal also revealed that U2 made the night’s first major donation of $1 million.

Southern California spirit on display

The Red Hot Chili Peppers brought California pride to the stage, with Flea doing a handstand in a Speedo before performing “Dani California,” “Californication,” and “Under the Bridge.” Dr. Dre, joined by Anderson .Paak and Sheila E., energized the crowd with “Still D.R.E.” and “California Love.”

Joni Mitchell delivered a haunting rendition of “Both Sides Now,” and No Doubt reunited for “I’m Just a Girl,” “Don’t Speak,” and “Spiderwebs.” Katy Perry, carrying the California state flag, performed “Rise,” “Roar,” and “California Gurls.”

Fire survivors share their stories

Between performances, survivors shared their harrowing experiences. The Williams family, who lost four homes in Altadena, spoke about their struggles and resilience. Folk rock band Dawes, who were personally affected by the Eaton fire, performed an emotional set.

“We’re appreciative of this moment. I hope people remember this concert forever,” said Scott Jones, who attended with his daughter, both wearing “First Responders” T-shirts.

Donations double thanks to matching pledge

Throughout the event, viewers were encouraged to donate via FireAidLA.org. Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and his wife Connie pledged to match all donations, effectively doubling contributions.

“All of the proceeds will go directly to those affected,” Crystal emphasized. “This is about rebuilding lives.”

With a mix of heart-wrenching stories, powerhouse performances, and a community-driven spirit, FireAid proved to be an unforgettable night dedicated to helping Los Angeles wildfire victims rebuild their futures.

